WEST UNION — Business owners and sisters Carissa Akers and Jessica Turcotte are preparing for their fourth Light Up Adams County winner announcement.

The sisters opened their event planning business in 2019. In a stroke of rotten luck, the COVID-19 pandemic soon took hold and turned the world on its head.

The sisters, determined to stay positive amidst the turmoil, decided to find something to elicit some smiles from the forlorn community.

The sisters decided to begin a Christmas light decorating contest. They were unsure if anyone in the community would even participate but much to their surprise, the locals responded.

“We didn’t really know how we wanted it to go,” giggled Akers when recalling the first year. The sisters decided that applicants must live in Adams County. They also decided that dividing the homes up into categories would be most efficient and allow for more creative results.

As time went by, local businesses and individuals who respected the mission began to donate and word started getting out.

The first year ended up being quite successful and the rest is history.

Now in their fourth season, the sisters have ironed out details and have made things a lot easier for applicants and viewers alike.

On the Light Up Adams County Facebook page, a pinned post at the top allowed those who wished to participate to fill out an online form stating their name and address and which category they would like to be judged under. Once all applications are sent in, judges are appointed to each category. The judges are given a week to travel to each home and judge them based on a set of criteria.

The categories for the competition are as follows, classic Christmas lights, all-white lights, Griswold Christmas, light show, business/commercial full display and business storefront.

Several of the categories are self-explanatory such as classic Christmas and all-white lights, but a few of the categories are a little more specific.

The Griswold Christmas category is reserved for homes that are fully covered in lights including yard buildings and trees. Also acceptable are large displays such as blow-ups or yard statues.

The light show category is perhaps the most fantastic with coordinated lights and music to go along with it.

Winners of each category receive a free t-shirt and yard sign as well as a monetary prize.

Judging was finalized on Friday with results being tallied. Winners will be announced on Saturday at noon.

Akers spoke about the event with sincerity stating that the community has really fought to keep this event going through the years with folks offering to step up as a judge or even donating to the cause.

“That’s been fun, being able to kind of increase it more than we thought we would,” spoke Akers. “We really have just had so many people step up. It really just does speak well to the community.”

Akers insisted that she believes the contest speaks to the child in all of us. “When it comes down to it, we like the simple things. We appreciate them.”