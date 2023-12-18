WEST UNION, Ohio — The Precinct Cafe will be hosting the Adams County Chamber of Commerce at their upcoming Christmas Party and Networking Extravaganza.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 20. The Christmas party will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m. The event is open to the public for any local who would like to attend.

“As we approach the end of another successful year, it’s time to come together and revel in the spirit of joy, camaraderie, and shared success.” said representatives of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce.

The event is a great opportunity for Adams County locals to converge and discuss the future of the area and ways to continue to thrive and grow.

The event will have a lovely spread of hors devours provided by Chamber members for attendees to enjoy.

There will also be opportunities for games and prizes which were also donated by Chamber members.

Several local businesses have donated gifts and gift cards to be given out as prizes.

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce wants to be sure to have plenty of room for anyone who would like to take part, so please RSVP by Dec. 18 by calling the Adams County Chamber at 937-217-7596

“We look forward to celebrating the season with you, sharing in the successes of the past year, and building connections that will propel us into a prosperous future,” said Chamber representatives. “This event promises to be a highlight of the holiday season, and we wouldn’t want to miss celebrating it with our valued members!”