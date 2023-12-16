The Maysville Community and Technical College health sciences faculty suite has been named in honor of a former faculty member.

According to MCTC Spokesperson Megan Smedley, Debbie Nolder was a graduate of the first nursing class at MCTC in 1974. She obtained her Bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Kentucky in 1996 and her Master’s degree in nursing administration with an education focus from Northern Kentucky University in 2005.

She spent more than 20 years in the nursing field.

In 1998, Nolder began teaching at MCTC. She later became the division chair for the health sciences department.

There was a ceremony for Nolder held at MCTC recently.

MCTC President/CEO Dr. Laura McCullogh provided opening remarks about Nolder during the ceremony.

“As we stand within these walls, we are reminded of the profound impact that Debbie has had on our lives and our community. Her commitment to the nursing profession and the education of future nurses has left a lasting mark, and it is only fitting that we come together to dedicate the Maysville campus’ health sciences faculty suite in her honor,” she said. “The suite will stand as a testament to Debbie’s enduring influence and serve as a place of inspiration and reflection for all who enter its doors. It will be a constant reminder of the values and principles that she embodies and a beacon of hope for those who follow in her footsteps.”

Nolder also spoke to those in attendance about the difference the college made in her life.

“I totally give credit to Maysville Community and Technical College for changing my life for the better,” she said. “If it hadn’t been for MCTC, I would not be where I am now,” she said. “Today, the college honored me for my dedication to the college, but MCTC deserves all the honor and praise for changing not just me, but our entire community for the better.”

Cara Clarke, Director of Institutional Advancement, announced that the college would be holding a fundraising initiative in honor of Nolder and the nursing class of 1974.

Funds raised from the initiative will pay part or all of the fees associated with the licensure exam for the nursing class of 2024.

For more information about contributing to the fundraising campaign and supporting future nurses, email Clarke at cara.clarke@kctcs.edu.