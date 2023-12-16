Chosen to represent the county, Mason County FCCLA students and staff walked alongside 72 other units in Gov. Andy Beshear’s Inaugural Parade on Tuesday.

According to FCCLA Advisor Shannon Roberts, she was contacted by Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill a few weeks ago regarding the parade. McNeill was told to pick a group in the community to represent the county as a whole and had chosen FCCLA.

“The Commissioners and I agreed that Mason County’s FCCLA Chapter, given its success in the last few years, would make the perfect nomination to represent our community for the 62nd Inaugural Ceremonies. Mason County’s FCCLA has been recognized statewide and nationally for their efforts in recent years, including four state FCCLA Presidents and 15 state officers,” McNeill said.

“In addition to statewide and national awards, FCCLA makes such a huge impact right here in Maysville and Mason County with their leadership and numerous local initiatives. The Commissioners and I agreed that their nomination highlights our area’s youth and the very bright future that they represent for Maysville, Mason County and Kentucky.”

Roberts noted that FCCLA was chosen because of various efforts and services of leadership that students in the chapter have offered and continue to offer to the community. She said McNeill’s comments regarding the group gave her a sense of “validation.”

“What we’re doing here at Mason County Schools is working. Our students are out in the community, like with time. Sometimes they want to give more time than they have, which is amazing,” Roberts remarked. “We were just so happy to take on the task.”

Roberts noted that her students show a sense of selflessness when they utilize their leadership skills in the community and at school. The students love giving to others, according to Roberts.

She went on to discuss the inaugural parade as a whole and what preparations had to be taken for the parade in Frankfort.

According to Roberts, there was little to no preparation necessary for FCCLA students to walk in the parade. They did not have a float but instead walked and carried banners that read the group’s name.

The inaugural parade was a mile long stretch and lined a street that lead straight to the capitol building, Roberts said. Some school staff, administration, and FCCLA alumni were invited to walk with the group in the parade, she added.

Roberts specified that Mason County High School’s principal and Allison Skaggs, a former FCCLA state president, were among those who were invited. She shared some comments regarding Skaggs’ presence.

“It was like a full circle moment for her (Skaggs). She spent her time in high school giving to the community, serving the FCCLA organization and then she came back four years later as a professional, representing the county,” Roberts said. “It was a great day overall for the chapter.”

She went on to discuss the unique experiences that FCCLA students had during and after the parade.

According to Roberts, Beshear, his wife, and administration were waiting at the capitol to welcome the 72 groups in the parade. Several senators and representatives were also present at the event.

“One of my students kept screaming ‘Happy Beshear Day!’ at everybody as she was walking through and he (Beshear) like winked at her like ‘Yeah, I know what you’re saying.’ It was just a really cool moment that he heard her saying that and that he validated what she was saying as we were walking by them,” Roberts said.

She added that, following the parade, the group was able to “secure” seats to watch the ceremony. The students were able to watch the entire process of Beshear’s inauguration.

“They got to witness that history take place and it was just an amazing experience for them,” Roberts declared. “To me, it was a great day to be a Kentuckian, a great day to be an educator. Our students were just fully immersed in the gubernatorial celebrations.”

Roberts added that both the high school and middle school members were at the parade. She said there were 52 students from Mason County that participated on Tuesday.

According to Roberts, the FCCLA state president is also from Mason County this year. She said there was an opportunity for students to go on the news and do the Kentucky FCCLA chant while the president was able to express how cool it was to represent the organization and county in the parade.

Roberts continued to express her gratitude for being chosen to represent the county in the inaugural parade.