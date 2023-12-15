Several indictments were recently handed down by a Mason County Grand Jury.

Rhonda Annette Emery was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of first-degree promoting contraband, one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and one count of failure to maintain required insurance.

According to the indictment, Emery was alleged in possession of 16 grams of Fentanyl.

Noreak Ret was indicted on one count of first-degree criminal trespass, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of theft of mail matter and one count of theft by unlawful taking of a bicycle.

Nathan Wyatt Lykins was indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing/evading police and one count of identity theft.

Dailer Lauzao Lopez was indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing/evading police and one count of second-degree escape.

James Matthew Blevins was indicted on one count of first-degree bail jumping.

Jacob Tyler Harris was indicted on one count of first-degree bail jumping. In a separate indictment, Harris was indicted on one count of first-degree promoting contraband.

Matthew Dean Flinders was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Jerimey Brent McAdams was indicted on one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree being a persistent felony offender.

Joshua Graham Woods was indicted on one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of discharging a weapon across a public roadway.

Chylynn Nichole Elliott was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of possession of Marijuana.

James Eric McKee was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of possession of Marijuana, one count of no break lights and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender.