VANCEBURG — The Carter House will be hosting the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce New Year’s dinner and party.

The building is located at 12 West Second Street in Vanceburg.

The event will be taking place on Dec. 29.

Chamber member Joni Pugh explained that due to unpredictable road conditions on New Year’s Eve, the chamber decided that moving the night of the dinner party up was in the best interest of everyone involved.

The evening’s festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour. The Carter House will have a cash bar open and available for participants.

At 6 p.m., the Chamber dinner will begin.

The dinner party is open to anyone who would like to attend and is not limited to Lewis County Chamber members.

Pugh insists that the dinner is an opportunity for anyone who lives in and loves Lewis County to associate with their peers.

“Our Chamber is really growing,” Pugh said. She explained that the Chamber wanted to keep the event open to the public so that anyone who would like to be involved in the community, not just local business owners, could be involved.

Ticket price is determined by individual menu choice. The prime rib dinner is priced at $35 while the grilled chicken option is $25. Each choice contains a serving of a side salad, scalloped potatoes, a dessert, a roll and a non-alcoholic beverage.

The cash bar will remain open for the entirety of the event. The floor will be open for dancing as well for those who are interested.

“There is so much potential here,” states Pugh. “We want to do everything we can.”

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce does request that tickets be ordered by Dec. 26 at noon so that the Carter House has time to prepare for the proper number of guests.