WEST UNION, Ohio — The Adams County Chamber of Commerce has begun preparing for its annual meeting. The annual meetings are usually highly anticipated and engaging.

This year, the annual meeting is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, and will be focusing on the future of Adams County. The meeting will be held at the Adams County Training Center at 740 E. Walnut St. in West Union, Ohio.

The morning will kick off with a “delightful donut surprise,” to kick-start the day. A catered breakfast will follow the donut bar. Chamber representatives boast that this meal will provide intriguing opportunities to network with fellow community members to discuss business and exciting, new developments.

This year’s meeting will feature lots of engaging activities and discussions which will all have to do with ways to continue to prosper Adam’s County.

Several avenues of interest will be discussed. Chamber guest speaker, Paul Worley will be explaining his insights on the future of Adams County, detailing upcoming projects, economic trends and some strategies that can help shape the growth of the community.

Raised in Peebles, Ohio, Worley served as an officer in the active duty US Army where he rose through the ranks to Captain. Worley served in the Global War on Terrorism as well as tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As a decorated war Veteran, Worley was elected into office in May where he replaced Holly Johnson as director after her resignation.

Representatives of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce urge community members to attend and say that it is an event that is not to be missed.

“We highly encourage your attendance, as your insights and contributions are invaluable to the success of our community. Your participation will help strengthen the collaborative efforts that drive Adams County forward,” stated Chamber representatives.

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce was established in 1989 and strives to encourage improvement, conservation and development of the county both physically and economically. The Chamber of Commerce are an invaluable organization for local businesses to gain knowledge and make networking connections.

Space for this event is limited to people who are interested in attending should be urged to secure a spot.

Tickets are now available for purchase. To RSVP, ask a question about the event, or learn more about becoming a member, please contact the Adams County Chamber of Commerce at 1-937-217-7596.