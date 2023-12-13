FOSTER — A Christmas event based around a uniquely interactive Santa will be held at Lenoxburg General Store next weekend.

According to Angela Horn, the store owner, this will be the third year of hosting this Christmas event. She said there are times throughout the year when parents ask her if she will be doing the event again.

Horn noted that kids usually get excited after attending the event and anticipate seeing Santa again. The kids love the experience offered at the Christmas event at the Lenoxburg General Store.

She went on to discuss what families can expect at the event this year.

Whenever possible, Horn tries to get Mrs. Claus to attend the event with Santa. Sometimes it does not work out, but Mrs. Claus will be there this year. She said the couple will be seated in high-back chairs in the general store.

Upon Claus’ arrival, Horn has them come in through the back of the store so nobody sees them before they are supposed to. She noted that Santa does not leave until every kid at the event has been seen and talked to.

Horn continued to discuss the integrity and delightfulness of the Santa that participates in the Christmas event. According to Horn, there are few Santas like the one she gets every year.

“He’s not one of those Santas, like at the mall, that says ‘Oh, sit on my lap, tell me what you want, okay, take a picture, and then go on,’ He is so interactive with the kids,” Horn said.

Upon their arrival, there are several kids who have been seen throwing their hands up in excitement at Santa. Horn said he is quick to reciprocate the affection by hugging them, talking to them, and having great conversations.

According to Horn, there are sometimes kids who are “weary” as they prepare to talk to him. She said he does a great job at making them comfortable with him and the environment.

Horn added that he can often be seen getting up from his seat, walking around, talking to everybody, getting down on the floor to play, and coloring with the kids as the event plays out.

“He’s so good. I think I have the best Santa ever,” Horn remarked. She noted that her meeting the man who plays Santa was a “fluke.” Horn explained that she met him at an event her friend hosted a few years back.

As a promotion before the event, Santa records a video that is posted by Horn on the general store’s Facebook page. She said that kids love seeing him announce when and where he will be at the event.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will not be the only attraction for the Christmas event at Lenoxburg General Store, Horn said. She proceeded to list off several other activities for families to do during their visit.

There will be lunch, hot chocolate, cookies, and coloring pages for families to do. According to Horn, the coloring pages are usually a big hit amongst those who attend the event.

“Last year, the adults colored more than the kids. That was kinda funny,” Horn explained. She went on to discuss further general details regarding the event.

According to Horn, the entire event will be free. She added there will be a photographer there as well. Photos are no charge to the parents. Horn said she wants the entire event to be free for the families that come to meet Santa.

The meet and greet event with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Horn said she expects a good turn out and noted there have been an average of 75 to 100 kids in past years.

“Everybody’s welcome. The more the merrier. Tell your friends. We’d love to have them,” Horn concluded.