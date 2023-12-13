Sherry Fredrickson is almost finished with her cork tree and showing it to the group.

Some parents brought their children to decorate a pincone while they worked their own craft.

Mason County Public Library’s seventh day of its ‘12 days of wonder’ event on Thursday, Dec. 7, featured a unique craft, a wine-cork Christmas tree.

Programming Coordinator Heather Wheeler led participants through the process of hot-gluing corks and colorful pom-poms onto a cardboard cone.

“The one rule I would suggest is to first put your corks along the base and then put them up and down (the cone) however you want,” Wheeler said.

Each participant had a hot-glue gun, a cardboard cone and a Ziploc bag full of wine-corks which Wheeler said she was able to purchase from Amazon.

“Then we’ve got a whole bucket of pom-poms to put in as your little lights or ornaments however you artistically see them,” Wheeler said.

So far Wheeler said she thinks everybody has been enjoying the ‘12 days of wonder’ this year.

“We have been having a lot of fun with it and everybody seems excited about it. Number wise ‘Glass with Sass’ has probably been the best attendance,” Wheeler said.

One participant, Sherry Fredrickson, has been to every event of the ‘12 Days of Wonder’ and said she has liked them all so far. Fredrickson is a regular at the events the library has she said.

“I like this (making the wine cork trees), this is different. I haven’t made a tree out of wine corks before. Back in October, we made pumpkins out of wine corks too,” Fredrickson said.

Another event on the schedule for this weekend ‘Paintbrush Gnomes’ is the craft project Fredrickson said she has been looking forward to the most and she anticipates it being her favorite.

“I really like gnomes though I thought the mosaic (ornaments) was really interesting too but this one is fun and the others have been a lot of fun too,” Fredrickson said.

Paintbrush Gnomes will be for adults and children, adults will have a larger paintbrush than the children Wheeler explained. The wine cork tree was exclusively for adults because of the hot glue gun being used for the whole project, children in attendance made pine-cone friends while the adults were crafting the trees.

When participants had finished gluing all of their corks on their trees they were given as many pom-poms, in various sizes and colors, to fill in the crevices on their trees. Some participants filled every available space in their tree so the cardboard was completely covered. Others put on just a few strategically placed pom-poms as ornaments, and still others only put one big one in place on the top.

At the end of the event, all of the adults and children had their own craft to take home with a different and unique design.