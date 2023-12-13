Marie England waves at the enthusiastic crowd as she takes her seat on the stage.

AUGUSTA — Augusta’s annual White Christmas Parade was well attended as it took place amid a downpour on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Line-up for the parade started at Augusta Independent School at 4 p.m. and was coordinated by the Parade Master Taylor Kelsch.

This year Moore and Parker Funeral Home sponsored the event and Allison Parker (with the funeral home) was the MC, introducing each parade float as it went by.

Parker said the parade has been well attended each year they have had it (since 2008) no matter what the weather was like.

Rachel Rogers was present to sing ‘White Christmas’ at the parade as she has for the last 10 years and she said many years there has been snow during the parade making it a magical Winter Wonderland.

Rogers said she is a university professor but sings at many special events throughout the year.

“I perform at festivals, at banquets, professional state parks. A lot of times we’ll do special Christmas parties or dinners. I also perform with groups and at benefits like Music on the Green. I absolutely love Christmas and I think Augusta looks like a quaint little Christmas village during the holidays, it’s such a beautiful place to visit,” Rogers said.

Rogers said she really enjoys singing at the annual event and said she used to actually ride a float in the parade.

“They used to be cloaked and then they had a trolley, the last few years I have been performing on the stage during the Grand Marshall introduction,” Rogers said.

This year Rogers sang prior to the introduction of the Grand Marshall.

All of the shops along the parade route were open and Parker said they always stay open late for the night of the Christmas parade.

Leading the parade were the Bracken County Police Department Parker said.

In the third car in the parade was Grand Marshal Marie England who exited the vehicle and was led onstage by Parker to enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

“Marie has lots of deep roots here in Bracken County and she has certainly provided a service to our county. Marie was the Bracken County Dispatch Office for almost 30 years, talk about dedication,” Parker said.

England said she was honored to be chosen for Grand Marshall, she said her family members came to watch her in the parade.

“They’re all up at the city building where it’s dry, I had 12 (family members) that came from Oxford, Ohio,” England said.

Parker continued introducing the floats as they rode past, she announced the first and second place winners of the float contests (first place went to the Augusta Art Guild and second place to Appleman Farms).

Senator Shelley Funke Frommeyer was a part of the parade on her own float, so was Junior Miss Augusta, Supreme Court Justice Michelle Kellers as well as many others.

After the parade there was a chance to meet Santa who was set up in the firehouse and there was also a petting zoo at the end of the parade.