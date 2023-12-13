Mason County Public Library’s resin snowflake making class was well attended on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The resin class was ninth day of the ‘12 days of wonder’ events the library started doing on Dec. 1, and was led by Katie Thacker with Studio 15, a mobile art studio.

MCPL Programming Coordinator Heather Wheeler said Thacker has led resin and other art classes many times at the library including resin with teens.

“We did paint-pour ornaments last year, it’s where you mix paint with like-it’s called blood and then you pour it, it’s a lot to explain but that’s what we did last year,” Thacker said.

Wheeler said the MCPL loves supporting local artists and local businesses and giving them a platform at the library.

“Whether it is art, authors or music we really try to involve the entire community because we have a plethora of artists and community members who are so talented,” Wheeler said.

Every table was set for two people to work at, with a silicone mold (Thacker explained silicone molds are easiest to work with because they are pliable enough to pop the resin out of) for the resin mixture as well as measuring cups, two sticks to stir with, aprons and gloves as the resin should not come into contact with skin according to Thacker.

Thacker explained the resin wouldn’t harm skin if it came into contact but it is a glue like substance that would harden and be an irritant to most people.

“It doesn’t really take long (making resin ornaments). I’m going to show you guys the process and then you guys will decide what you want yours to look like,” Thacker said. This class would be just a simple introductory class to resin Thacker explained, working with resin can be an involving process but she expected this class to be fairly easy for everybody.

“There is a whole world of resin beyond what we are doing today,” Thacker said.

First Thacker explained how to make the resin which required two mixtures which she said were steps A and B in the process to be blended together. The mixtures would need to be stirred continuously for three minutes before pouring them into the molds.

Thacker explained that if the resin wasn’t mixed properly the ornaments wouldn’t set correctly, they could end up being too flexible or too wet (and never dry properly).

“It’s pretty quick, you have to work pretty fast with resin because it starts to get hard. You have about 30 minutes to work with it before it starts to harden,” Thacker explained.

After blending the resin mixture participants could stir in glitter if they chose and then pour the mixture into the mold.

Once the mixture was in the molds the alcohol ink could be added to create colors in the snowflakes, Thacker had more than 20 colors that could be added.

One participant, Sherry Fredrickson said she liked the resin class-that it was interesting and different.

“I like trying new things. It’s pretty cool actually, I kind of like it,” Fredrickson said.

Another participant Laurie Cheever said it was also her first time working with resin, she had seen videos of resin work but never tried it before.

“It’s a lot of fun, I like it,” Cheever said.

Founder of Soo Pressed, a T-shirt making business on Facebook, Katelyn Ruark said she appreciated the educational experience.

“You don’t get to learn something like this everyday. A friend of mine actually does this, it is very pricey but it’s really cool and there is no end to the stuff you can make with it,” Ruark said.

Other participants said the process of making the resin ornaments was easier than they expected and they enjoyed the class.

Two participants, Landon Foster and Becky Gosper, said they worked with resin previously at another event held at the library.

“We got to do the one at Halloween (last year), it was a skull-it was much larger than this one and we had little trinkets like spider rings we could put into it and it was really cool,” Gosper said. Foster said he enjoyed the resin class and was having fun.

At the end of the class participants had to leave their snowflakes at the library as resin takes 24 hours to harden completely. Each snowflake was unique, with different colors and sparkles, some with more than one color used.

Wheeler said she felt the class was a success and very well attended as every chair was taken.