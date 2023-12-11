There are about 120 steps along the Wagon Trail at Cummins Nature Preserve.

Cummins Nature Preserve recently debuted a new trail that was funded by a grant awarded to the organization in the spring.

According to Park Coordinator Grant Felice, the nature preserve was awarded the grant by International Paper. He added that International Paper gives grants to Cummins Nature Preserve every year.

“We really appreciate them,” Felice said. He explained the grant in further detail.

This year’s grant was presented at $3,400 and funded the preserve’s newest trail, the Wagon Trail. The trail used to be a trail for wagons to traverse on, Felice said.

He added that the trail is steep, making it a fair trail for wagons. Felice went on to discuss some aspects of the trail.

Given the trail’s steep incline, Felice thought it would be important to have steps to make it easier to use. He said there are about 150 steps along the trail in addition to other features that increase the traverse-ability of the trail.

According to Felice, there are about 250 feet of rope, four-foot bridges, two shelters, and four park benches on the Wagon Trail. He noted the footbridges also helped make the trail easier to walk on.

The Wagon Trail has been open to the public for a few weeks now. Felice said they first opened the trail right after Thanksgiving. He noted there has been continual progress made since the preserve received the grant from IP in the spring.

“We’ve already seen quite a few people on it, which is great because it packs it (the dirt) down,” Felice remarked. He went on to discuss general details of the Wagon Trail.

The Wagon Trail is “real quick,” Felice said. The distance of the trail sits at 0.3 miles and loops around. According to Felice, the trail starts behind the preserve’s tree nursery and goes around to the Acorn Trail.

Felice invited community members to come out to the preserve to walk the new trail or trails that were already there. He noted the ability to walk your dogs, hike, and just enjoy the scenery.

According to Felice, there is sometimes confusion about whether the preserve is open during the winter months. He said the preserve is, but you have to park toward the front. The gate does not mean the park is closed.

Felice thanked everybody involved in the making of the Wagon Trail in his final comments. The people who had a part in the project include Dwight Crank, Stephen Henderson, Sondra Felice and Sam Felice, Patrick Pfeffer, Carla Vonderhaar, Ava Burns, Josey Sentney, and Lainey Tracy.

He again thanked International Paper for their support of the preserve.

Cummins Nature Preserve is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is located at 3048 Pickett Lane.