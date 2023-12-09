GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Brown County’s Courthouse Square Association Inc. is hosting its first ever ice-less ice-skating event on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 3-6 p.m.

President of the association Carol Myers said the event and everything provided is free for the whole family and expects a large turn-out.

“It’s going to be on the courthouse square, I believe it will be on Cherry Street because it’s flat. They (company from Columbus Ohio) will bring the material and put it down, it is some kind of solid material that’s white and fits together real tight,” Myers explained.

The material is synthetic and can be skated on just like ice, according to Myers. Around the edges of the rink will be strips of AstroTurf where chairs and benches will be placed for those who would rather watch than skate according to Myers.

“I think is is really neat, I have never seen this done actually but it is supposed to be just like the real thing,” Myers said. According to Myers 100 pairs of skates of varying sizes will be provided at the event.

Myers said for safety reasons skaters will have to sign a waiver before being allowed to skate in the rink, those under 18 years of age will need to have a parent or guardian with them to sign the waiver.

Food and drinks, which are free as well, will be provided by local businesses, there will be free pizza, hot-dogs, hamburgers, chili and hot cocoa Myers said.

An inside area to eat and also meet Santa Claus is being provided by Mike Mays, owner of the former Georgetown Sundry Store, according to Myers.

“He actually live on the above floor of the building (Sundry store) but is opening the downstairs for the event, he’s decorating it all Christmassy and tables and chairs will be set up for people to sit down and get warm and eat,” Myers said.

There will also be Christmas music provided by a DJ at the event Myers said.

This event was made possible because of the businesses in the community according to Myers.

“This is the first time we have ever done this and the outpouring of donations from the majority of the businesses in Georgetown is overwhelming,” Myers said. Donations went to paying for the ice-less rink to be set up, Myers explained it doesn’t come cheap.

A holiday train will also be set up at the square for kids and adults to ride Myers said.

“The train ride will go throughout the square, we didn’t want people who didn’t want to skate to sit around bored so we got the train and are trying to think of other things too,” Myers said.

Additional entertainment might be provided and added onto the day’s schedule later on Myers explained.

Myers said she thinks this will be a fun and free event for the whole family to enjoy.