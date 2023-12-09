MOUNT OLIVET — The Barn on Memory Layne will be hosting its third annual Christmas at The Barn on Saturday, Dec. 9.

According to Event Coordinator Kristy Allison, the event is put together by her family every year. She said Christmas at The Barn would not be possible without her husband, parents, siblings, nieces, and nephew. Allison just “brings it all together.”

She went on to discuss the reason for hosting the event each year. According to Allison, the initial purpose of the event was to give small businesses in the community a larger platform. She added that her family wanted to give the community something else to do for the Christmas season.

Allison noted there are often businesses in the area that struggle to become well-known since most of them work out of their houses instead of at a designated business location. There are over 30 businesses, to Allison’s knowledge, that are not typically seen by the community.

This year, there will be 21 businesses as vendors at the event. According to Allison, she has had vendors from other counties interested in setting up. She noted there will still be some vendors from Mount Olivet in addition to those from out of town.

“I’m also a part of tourism now. So being part of that has helped me realize even more the need of bringing people in that are not just living in the community, but regionally as well,” Allison said. “We have small businesses coming from just around the area, which makes it nice because the neighboring people from other areas…they get to see what we have here as well.”

Allison noted that visitors coming to the event will be able to see places in Robertson County they may not have seen before. She used Blue Licks Park as an example.

Since the first year that Christmas at The Barn was held, the event has continuously grown. Allison said there seems to be more attendance and attention from the community every year.

Last year, Allison estimated that about 150 people attended the event. There are over 400 people who have responded to the event’s Facebook page in saying they were interested in attending.

Allison noted the ability for community members to do all of their shopping locally. She said there will also be hot chocolate, coffee, lunch, and other goodies available for purchase.

Christmas at The Barn will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Barn on Memory Layne in Mount Olivet. Allison invites everybody to attend the free event.

The Barn on Memory Layne is located at 1461 Blue Licks Pike in Mount Olivet.

For more information on the event, please visit the event’s page at https://www.facebook.com/events/6972102452857130/?ti=ls