The Maysville Community and Technical College was recently awarded a $5,000 grant to support the academic recovery program.

According to MCTC Spokesperson Megan Smedley, the grant comes from the Julian-Carver Family Foundation, Inc. of Versailles.

The academic recovery program is a program that works to retain students who face the risk of failing to earn their credentials and keeps them in good standing, according to Smedley.

The program is for students who have a grade point average of 2.0 or less and/or completion rates below 67 percent. They will be enrolled in the program either through the financial aid satisfactory academic progress or the academic probation process.

It promotes effective academic practices, according to Smedley.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to provide additional support for our students who haven’t had success in the past,” said Dr. Maggie Price, Director of Student Success. “This grant funding will allow MCTC’s student support team to learn new ways to help our students through tough times while completing a program that will allow them to be employable in their communities.”

According to Smedley, there are 289 students on academic probation and 104 of them have been suspended from financial aid due to low GPA or completion rates.

“The funding provided by the grant will support professional development training for personnel who will be working in the program, as well as supplies and technology the program will utilize. Additional dollars will be added to the college’s emergency fund, which aids in removing financial barriers students might face that prevent them from completing their courses. The grant period is from November 2023 to December 2024,” Smedley said.

The Julian-Carver Family Foundation was established in 2018 to support education in the southern region of the United States to enable students to persist and succeed. The grant program is focused on ways colleges help students attain certificates, diplomas, or degrees. The foundation’s commitment is to help students achieve academic success and move into rewarding careers.

For the past five years, the foundation has funded proposals from community and technical colleges across Kentucky. More information on the grant program can be found at jcfamfd.org.