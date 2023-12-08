This basket shaped like a Christmas tree will be among others auctioned off at Robertson County Health Care Facility’s Christmas Bazaar.

MOUNT OLIVET — Community members are invited to attend a Christmas Bazaar hosted by the Robertson County Health Care Facility on Dec. 9.

According to Christy Morgan, the Robertson County Health Care Facility’s activities director, this will be the first time the facility has hosted a Christmas Bazaar, to her knowledge.

She said there may have been a gala or another event in the past.

“This is the first year that I’ve put this together and have joined hands with all the other departments and kind of made a go of it,” Morgan said.

Morgan went on to discuss the facility’s reason for hosting a bazaar this year.

The Christmas Bazaar is intended to help the residents of the Robertson County Health Care Facility get more involved in their community, according to Morgan.

The bazaar will also promote Christmas in the facility and allow residents to use their creativity skills more.

Morgan explained the bazaar will feature ornaments that were made by the residents. The ornaments will be sold to help fundraise for the resident’s council activity fund.

Morgan said the bazaar is also meant to let the community know the facility is still open after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to ornaments made by the residents of Robertson County Health Care Facility, there will be five to six other vendors at the event. Some items that may be sold by the vendors include t-shirts, tumblers, and other crafts.

There will also be a silent auction during the bazaar, Morgan said. Every department in the facility has put together baskets to auction off to attendees.

According to Morgan, shopping is not the only thing community members will be able to do at the event. She said there will be a visit from Santa during the bazaar and a chance to meet him.

Event-goers can also expect to indulge in live Christmas music by Bill Kelly, games provided by the Robertson County Public Library, and food by Tortilla Junction.

Morgan noted the entire event is open to the community and families. She said there have been invitations sent to the families of the residents at the Robertson County Health Care Facility.

After the bazaar, the Robertson County Christmas parade will be held, Morgan said. She added that Robertson County Health Care Facility will have a float in the parade.

“It’s kind of just like, a whole big day event to get the Christmas spirit going around here,” Morgan said.

Morgan went on to express her hope for a large crowd at the Christmas Bazaar. She hopes that other vendor events going on in town the same day will draw crowds to this one.

Morgan invited everybody to attend the event and support the residents at RCHCF.

The Christmas Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robertson County Health Care Facility. For more information, please contact the Robertson County Health Care Facility page at 606-724-5020.