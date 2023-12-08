Kentucky Gateway Museum Center is proud to continue to offer educational outreach to the Buffalo Trace Area.

According to Outreach Director Tandy Floyd, the museum has offered various forms of outreach to the community for a while. She said there are several ways for KYGMC to reach area school systems, including museum medley boxes.

Medley boxes consist of several pieces of educational content. Each box has a unique set of informational inserts that range from games to activities, and cookbooks. Floyd noted there are different boxes for each educational area and each grade level.

The topics are categorized in different educational areas. Floyd said there are boxes for language arts, math, social studies, and science. The math inserts have lessons such as hands-on algebra, she added.

Among the museum boxes, there are about 26 different topics. Some topics are better suited for the older kids while others are better for the younger kids, Floyd said.

According to Floyd, some of the boxes that are better for older kids include fossil fuels and continental drift topics. She said there are also opportunities for classes to “be a scientist.”

In the fossil box, there are cards for kids to discover their own dinosaurs. Floyd said the content inside the fossil box and some others help students to develop research skills and other things.

In some boxes, some items allow classes to be more immersed in the subject. According to Floyd, the Civil War, World War Two, and the Sweeter Side of Prohibition boxes all have cookbooks inside of them.

The recipes include original dishes from the time periods, Floyd said. She added there are also authentic music sheets in some of those boxes that date back to the 1860’s. Some songs can be played on a CD or played by the students.

Music, cooking, and research are not the only skills available through the museum medley boxes, Floyd said. Several boxes include artistic and craft activities, including the Whaling box.

In the Whaling box, there is an art project for students to create a mass that sits on the front of whaling ships, Floyd said. She went on to discuss some other areas of outreach offered by KYGMC.

According to Floyd, she offers a “circulation station” in which students learn about the circulation process in the human body. She said the station teaches students a song that walks them through each of the passageways.

In the station, there is a “huge” map of the heart. The students “dance” through the heart and sing the order of the passageways for circulation, Floyd said. She noted that songs help them to memorize the process.

Floyd added many kids do not understand that circulation goes to the lungs before interacting with the circulation station at KYGMC.

In addition to the circulation station, KYGMC also offers lessons on scabs/wounds and digestion. Floyd said students can make scabs on their arms and pick them at the end of the lesson. There are “dookie cookies” at the end of each lesson on digestion, she added.

According to Floyd, the museum medley boxes are free to be checked out by teachers. She said they can be delivered or picked up at the museum. Teachers only need to contact her to check out the boxes.

To view a complete list of medley boxes and other outreach programs offered by KYGMC, please go to https://www.kygmc.org/outreach.

To contact Tandy Floyd to check out a medley box, please call the museum at 606-564-5865 or email Floyd at [email protected].