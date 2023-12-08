The Maysville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of a recent robbery incident at Subway.

According to Maysville Police Department Det. Ryan Hull, on Dec. 3, around 9:30 p.m., the MPD received a call to respond to the Subway in the Gateway Center in regards to a robbery.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man wearing dark clothes had allegedly entered the establishment and branded a gun. He made threats toward the staff and patrons before taking money from everyone in the room.

“No one was injured during the incident. However, he didn’t only rob the Subway,” Hull said. “There were three patrons inside the building who were robbed as well.”

Hull said the man fled the scene and officers are searching for him.

“We’re still looking for the suspect and if anyone knows anything, we encourage them to reach out to us,” he said.

Anyone with any information about the suspect can contact the MPD at 606-564-9411, on Facebook or through the tip line.