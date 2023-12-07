Candle dipping was on display for community members to view as they entered one of the cabins in Old Washington.

OLD WASHINGTON — The 57th annual Frontier Christmas drew in a variety of community members during festivities that were held on Saturday.

As community members strolled down Old Main Street in Old Washington, they were given the opportunity to indulge in music, shopping, historical experiences, and food. There were several booths set up at the annual Frontier Christmas festival.

Several festival attendees could be seen crowding around single booths, or creating lines at food vendors as the aroma of various food types filled the air. Murmurs could be heard as they eagerly awaited their goods, some said.

In Old Washington, there are buildings along Old Main Street that contain museums on the interior. Some had artisan work set up on the interior for visitors to view, festival goers said. They noted there were warm fires inside to provide relief from the chilly weather.

Artisan handiwork that could be viewed inside the buildings included candle dipping and woodworking. A pot of wax could also be seen near complete candle dipping pieces.

Among the vendors, several booths could be said to have “fit in” with the idea of the Frontier Christmas experience, festival-goers said. These included knife stands, wooden ornaments, and other handmade items.

Food vendors were also among those who had crowds forming around them. There were barbeque booths, baked goods, and pastries available for purchase at Frontier Christmas. Several community members could be seen carrying cream horns from a pastry vendor.

As festival goers continued to walk the event, there were chances to hear serenading tunes from local musicians performing Christmas carols. Several people could be heard noting the talent of the artists.

According to a representative of the Mason County Tourism Department, a meet and greet with Santa Claus was also available to community members. Some people at the event said he was seen arriving in a fashionable “ride” during the festival.

There were several groups of people at the 57th annual Frontier Christmas on Saturday. A large crowd could be seen at various points of the day, some community members said. They noted the turnout was “good.”

For more information on the Frontier Christmas event or to learn about upcoming events hosted by the Mason County Tourism Department, please call 606-563-2596.