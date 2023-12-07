The Maysville Rotary Club welcomed Paul Miller to speak on Dec. 5 to discuss circus mojo and his ongoing business and program.

Paul Miller joined the circus around 1996 through 1997 and said, “I’ll take it back around 96 and 97 when I dropped out of college and joined the circus I’d balance a chair on my chin and that’s how I got to work on the soap opera.”

Being on the soap opera gave Paul an opportunity right at the beginning of his journey and is even an experience that he can now talk about with his kids.

Throughout his journey Paul has been to many places around the world including New York, Germany, Chicago and Japan to name a few.

“We lived in New York City for a couple of years and I had to pay $8,000 to rent an apartment so I got my New York real-estate license because it was $8,000 dollars just to rent an apartment” Paul stated.

Paul ended up going to Japan after being in New York and worked as a clown there where he worked for only 12 minutes each day.

Once finishing his work in Japan Paul moved back to the United States and started living in Chicago where he would begin his drive for wanting to start something that would hold a lot of meaning for people and he began a circus program.

“What am I doing? Do I want to be a movie star or do I want to do something that is meaningful, so I started a circus program called Circus Theme building self esteem through the circus arts” and the tagline for Circus Theme was “The greatest kids on Earth” Paul states.

After spending time at Circus Theme before leaving Paul explained that it is still ongoing and have celebrated 20 years not too long ago.

Paul led a demonstration during his speech on how to balance a peacock feather on the palm of your hand and explained how the process worked for him to reach a point where he could balance even a shopping cart and keg on his chin.

“If you want to get the keg you go feather, yardstick, push broom, folding chair, I can do a shopping cart, a 12 foot fiberglass ladder” Paul states.

In 2009, Paul then decided to buy a movie theater in Ludlow and stated that “In Ludlow this was an old movie theater bit it had four pieces of puzzle it was zoned entertainment it was already zoned it had 20 foot ceilings, it had level floors because it was a factory and then it had three faze power.”

Along with this movie theater would also be a brewery business that Paul wanted to start as well and would eventually begin in another building later on after he officially bought the building and started the process of re-purposing and fixing the movie theater first.

Something that Paul wanted to make sure was a part of this project was the accessibility for those who are handicapped and he stated that “We bought the old Ludlow package liquor which was next door and we set up a little circus studio there and we put an ADA bathroom in this building because I do a lot of work with people who are handicapped.”

Paul also runs a program that counsels and hires juveniles who have been in the system to help give them a life when they leave the detention center.

“We work with kids who were in the system who were in juvenile detention who were in for robbing people in Chicago and I worked with the Northern Kentucky developing district to get an apprenticeship program so we had funding to hire kids not only from Ludlow but also from Chicago and from Cincinnati who were literally in jail for causing trouble” Paul states.

When these kids go to Ludlow to work Paul explained that they get a salary pay to help teach people circus activities and it helps them get on their feet after leaving detention and also teaches them how to start a life for themselves by working hard and making their own money.

The brewery building project came next and Paul was able to buy a building for $1 and it needed a lot of fixing done to it to make it what it is today.