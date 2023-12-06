MOUNT OLIVET — Playground equipment that was largely funded through the donation of a Deming alumnus was recently delivered to Robertson County School.

According to Superintendent Sanford Holbrook, the current playground equipment on the school grounds has been in use for several years. He said the equipment was built in 1996 and was used at the Deming School before its closure.

Holbrook noted the equipment was taken down and reinstalled after being brought to Robertson County School following Deming’s closure.

Since first becoming superintendent, Holbrook has wanted to replace the current playground equipment with something that is better suited for the kids. He explained there have been times recently when some features have been removed for safety purposes.

“I’m very excited for the kids. We appreciate the old playground, it gave us a good service for almost 30 years,” Holbrook remarked.

According to Holbrook, the playground set costs about $150,000 in total. He said there was $40,000 earmarked for the equipment by State Senator Steve West and State Representative William Lawrence in January of last year for the project.

Nelson Hester, an alumnus of Deming School in the class of 1950, donated the remaining $110,000 of the cost, Holbrook said. He noted Hester has been “very good” to Robertson County School in the past in various ways.

Hester has contributed funding to the district for ball fields, digital signage in front of the main building, and scholarship funds that are available for every student at RCS to apply for.

Holbrook went on to discuss the equipment in further detail.

The playground equipment was delivered early last week, according to Holbrook. He added the equipment was delivered on a 53-foot tractor-trailer that was filled from “top to bottom” and “front to back” with items.

Among the equipment, there are five slides, eight swings, a rock wall, climbers, a spinner, and other equipment. Holbrook noted the previous playground set only had one slide. He added that the swing sets are always a “big hit” so he is glad there will be plenty for students at RCS.

Holbrook further shared his thoughts regarding the importance of quality playground equipment being provided to students at RCS.

“The kids are excited. The kids are really happy,” Holbrook said. “They’re ecstatic and can’t wait for it to get put up.” He noted that it would be hard to keep the kids inside during the cold months, preventing their use of the new equipment.

“That’s a big thing to see. Our students – how happy they are that they’re getting a new playground. That just, it makes my day,” Holbrook remarked. “It’s a team effort and the kids are gonna benefit from it and that’s what matters most.”

According to Holbrook, the playground equipment is expected to start being put together on Dec. 11. He said they hope to have it completely installed before RCS lets out for Christmas break.