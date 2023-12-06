Memorial Christmas trees were decorated with pictures and lights while on display at the Bracken County Fiscal Court building lawn.

BROOKSVILLE — Citizens of Brooksville and surrounding areas gathered for the town’s “Small Town Christmas” event and activities on Saturday.

There were several opportunities for attendees of the celebration to partake in festivities and view decorations and work of local organizations.

From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the R-Farm had a petting zoo set up along the side of Miami Street in Brooksville. Many families and their children could be seen rushing to the main table to purchase cups of feed for 50 cents each to fill their hands and feed the animals that were brought to the petting zoo.

The animals in the petting zoo included a donkey, a horse, two cows, two goats, a sheep, and three alpacas. A lot of the people at the petting zoo could be seen feeding each of the animals, especially the horse and cows.

During the same time frame as the petting zoo, there were vendors and food available to community members. Several people could be seen shopping at a booth that sold fan-made Taylor Swift merchandise.

Some community members could also be seen carrying bags of kettle corn and a cup of coffee as they walked around the Bracken County Fiscal Court lawn where nearly 100 Christmas trees were decorated and displayed.

According to a representative of the Bracken County Tourism Department, the trees were set up by the Bracken County Historical Society. Community members were given the chance to purchase one of the “memorial” trees before the parade took place on Saturday.

Several trees had pictures of veterans and family members that had passed in years before. Signs provided by the Bracken County Historical Society that had the names of those pictured were next to each tree.

Face painting was also available for event attendees on the fiscal court lawn during Small Town Christmas.

From 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., a reception was held at the Haley House Museum to celebrate the grand marshals of the Brooksville Christmas Parade, the Bracken County Quilt Club.

The town’s Christmas parade began shortly after the reception at 2 p.m. Community members were given the opportunity to to meet and visit Santa after the parade at the Country Store and Bakery.

For more information on the event or upcoming events in Brooksville and Bracken County as a whole, please contact the tourism department at 606-756-2183.