A Bracken County native who was once an SEC track and field champion was also a prosecutor of war crimes in Germany.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, William O. Miller was born in Brooksville. He graduated from Brooksville High School in 1932. He then went on to attend the University of Kentucky and became a member of the Wildcat Track and Field team.

He ran for the team from 1934-1936.

“During his senior year on the track team, he won the SEC championship for the 440. He graduated from UK in 1936,” Bailey said.

After graduating from UK, Miller attended Jefferson Law School in Louisville.

From there, Miller served with the 7708th war crimes division in Nurnberg and Dachau, Germany.

In 1948, he established a law firm in Maysville. In 1951, he became the 19th District Commonwealth’s attorney.

“At the time, it made him the youngest Commonwealth’s attorney in Kentucky,” Bailey said.

From 1976 to 1981, Miller served as the master commissioner of Mason County Circuit Court, according to Bailey.

“He went on to hold many judicial jobs and served on numerous boards and at the time of his passing in 1986 he was the Vice President and director of the Bank of Maysville,” Bailey said.