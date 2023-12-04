MOUNT OLIVET — Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook recently saved the life of one of the school’s foster grandparents.

Earlier this week, Holbrook performed the Heimlich maneuver on the foster grandparent at Robertson County School.

According to Holbrook, the situation took place in the school’s cafeteria. He said he had been outside looking at new playground equipment before coming into the cafeteria to get a drink.

As he was getting his drink, Holbrook was standing near the lunch tables and talking to the school’s resource officer and custodians. All of a sudden, he heard another custodian calling for help.

Holbrook said he looked up to see who was requesting aid and what was going on. That’s when he saw Joane Dodson was choking. He noted the custodian calling for help could not get her arms around Dodson to perform the Heimlich.

Holbrook rushed over to the scene to help Dodson. When he got to the table, he immediately began performing the Heimlich maneuver on Dodson, he said. He “pumped” the maneuver three times before Dodson’s airway was clear again.

Following the situation, Dodson was taken to the nurse’s station to get checked out. She later went to her doctor and was checked out again, Holbrook said. He noted Dodson was okay.

“It’s just one of those things where you’re just glad you’re trained on how to do stuff like that,” Holbrook professed. He went on to discuss his feelings in the moment.

According to Holbrook, he has been asked several times if he was nervous as he prepared to perform the Heimlich on Dodson. He explained that he was more nervous when he was able to think about what happened, following his action.

Holbrook said he did not have time to think about his reaction initially. He just reacted. Holbrook added that he thinks of his employees as family and was glad to have been able to help in his family’s time of need.

“At that time, Ms. Dodson was in distress and I’m just glad that I was there to help her and help her get through it,” Holbrook said. “That’s a big thing to me, was just being there and trying to take care of my family.”

Dodson is doing “alright” now, according to Holbrook. He continued to express his thankfulness for his training and her well-being.