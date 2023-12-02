A local man was recently nominated to receive an award for his work on a short film.

John Boyle, along with Ashley Miniard, was nominated for best special effects for the short film “You See What I Deal With” at the FrightFilm Competition earlier this year.

The FrightFilm competition is for short horror of no more than 13 minutes including opening and ending credits. Films must not have a rating above “R”. The competition gives out awards for best film, actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, editing, special effects, original music, makeup/wardrobe, direction, screamplay, cinematography, sound design, poster and audience choice.

“You See What I Deal With” is a comedic horror film, according to Boyle.

“You can watch it on YouTube, but I would caution anyone who has little kids because it does have some adult themes in it,” he said. “But I do recommend watching it.”

The short film was directed by Wesley Carroll.

“Prior to them being in post-production, they realized they needed to find someone acquainted with special effects,” Boyle said. “Jack Miller, a friend of Carroll, mentioned me and said he had worked with me on other films. They decided that I was fit for what they were looking for. I wasn’t working on anything at the moment.”

According to Boyle, he has worked on and off different film sets for 20 years on both sides of the camera.

He started working on films because he had a neighbor who was interested in auditioning for a film. The neighbor needed a ride to the audition and Boyle took the neighbor to it.

Boyle was waiting for his friend when he was asked to audition too.

“I was sitting in the holding area when a producer asked if I was there to audition,” he said. “They told to come back and audition while my friend was back there. That’s what I did.”

According to Boyle, he received a call two weeks later saying he had passed the audition.

“I was a little bit freaked out,” he said. “But I showed up and did some stuff for them. That was about 20 years ago. I got hooked into it and I enjoyed it. I’ve continued to do it. I’ve appeared in movies and I’ve done stunts, scripts and other things. Over time, I’ve met a lot of people through networking. I’ve been involved with a lot of film groups and companies and I’ve gained a reputation. Things have just fallen into place.”

Boyle said the week before the ceremony, Carroll reached out to him again and asked him to attend the film festival award ceremony.

“He told me to come hang out with the team,” he said. “That’s all I was told.”

Boyle said he heard his and Miniard’s names being called and received the nomination.

According to Boyle, he helped the production company through several aspects of the film. He worked with them on the special effects, stunts and safety.

“If someone is about to fall through a floor, you have to make sure that it’s done safely,” he said.

Boyle’s advice to anyone interested in getting started in the film industry is to just try.

“You never know what will happen to get you started,” he said.