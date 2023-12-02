VANCEBURG — Beginning on Friday, Dec. 1, the City of Vanceburg will be hosting a festive holiday weekend with the annual Christmas tree lighting and their annual Christmas parade.

On Friday at the George Morgan Thomas house located on 151 Third Street, the annual Christmas tree lighting will commence.

Central Elementary students will be present hanging handmade ornaments. Representatives from the Raelynn Project will also be in attendance dedicating ornaments to families who have lost a child too soon.

Attendees can enjoy singing Christmas carols along with enjoying delicious cookies and hot chocolate.

Saturday the City of Vanceburg will host their annual Christmas parade.

This year the parade Grand Marshall will be George Plummer. Plummer has been a longtime resident of Kentucky. Plummer retired from Armco Steel after 25 years of service and has served as a District State Representative and also as Lewis County Judge Executive.

Plummer served as the Buffalo Trace ADD board chairman, President of the Lions Club, Chairman of the Lewis County Board of Health as well as being a member of the Lewis County Extension Board, Licking Valley Community Action Board, Pinnacle/First Community Band of Vanceburg Board of Directors and the Portsmouth Elks BPOE #154.

He has also been a member of several local clubs and organizations.

He is a member of Stone City Lodge #963, the Scottish Rite, El Hasa Shriners, the Lewis County Christian Community Organization, Lewis County Board of Elections commissioner, was a founding and is a current member of the Lewis County Historical Society, a volunteer at the Vanceburg Depot Museum, a board member and President of the Woodland Cemetery, assisted with Vanceburg Little League and also refereed for local basketball teams.

He was the recipient of the 1998 Regionalism Award and the Lewis County Citizenship award.

He has been a member of the Vanceburg Christian church and is a current member of the Vanceburg Baptist Church.

Plummer was born in Portsmouth, Ohio to Luther K. Plummer and Jean Chapman Plummer. He married his wife Sharon Moore Plummer in 1981. They share two children, Andy Plummer and Sarah Plummer Roser. They are the grandparents to Henley Plummer and Ellis and Pierce Roser.

Folks walking in the parade are asked to line up at Central Elementary school at 5 p.m. The parade begins at 6 p.m.

Prizes will be given to the most creative floats.

Upon the conclusion of the parade, Santa Claus will be at George Morgan Thomas House. He will be ready for photo ops with some piping hot cocoa.