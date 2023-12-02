Gapper, a Cincinnati Reds mascot, is greeting children that were at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Augusta ballfield project on Wednesday.

AUGUSTA — A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the ball field in Augusta to mark the physical start of a project in partnership with the Cincinnati Reds Community Fund.

To open the ceremony, Augusta High School Co-Head Baseball Coach and Bracken County Magistrate Craig Miller gave an introductory speech to those in attendance. He had several remarks regarding the city and county’s gratitude toward the project.

“Today, we are here thanks to the efforts and determination of many, both present and absent, but essentially we are standing here on this old baseball and softball field due to the fact the Cincinnati Reds Community Fund and St. Elizabeth Healthcare chose the City of Augusta, Augusta Independent Schools, and Bracken County because of everyone involved, because of our youth, and because of our citizens,” Miller reflected.

“This is a legacy project that would not have happened if it were not for their amazing philanthropic organizations and their desires to promote the welfare of others.”

Miller went on to introduce several people who were greatly involved in the ball field project. This included several August Independent School administration and staff, project partners, city and county officials, and premier sponsors.

He noted that each person associated with the project was vital in the “once in a lifetime” project.

Several people involved in the ball field project went on to express their gratitude in addition to Miller’s remarks. AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane and Principal Robin Kelsch thanked everybody for their involvement.

They focused on the future of the children in the Augusta community when discussing the significance of the ball field project. Kelsch noted that the ball field project is possible because of those who fought for the future of the children.

Board Chair of Augusta Independent Educational Foundation Debbie Mihalik shared her sentiments following a brief thanks from AHS Athletic Director Jason Hinson and AHS Softball Coach Josh Tackett.

Mihalik said her parents live very close to the location of the ball field and have seen the use the field gets over the years. She looks forward to seeing the field get used more often after upgrades have been finished.

Following those involved with AIS directly, project partners were allowed to speak to attendees. Charley Frank, the executive director of the Cincinnati Reds Community Fund, expressed his anticipation toward giving this “gift” to Augusta.

He added that he had known since the start of the project that Augusta was the right community to choose for the ball field project. According to Frank, 25 to 30 community members were waiting to greet him the first time he came to Augusta.

Frank said that was when he knew that Augusta would be the perfect recipient of the community fund.

Cray Graham, manager of community relations at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, reiterated what Frank said. He gave his thanks to the people of Augusta for working with them so well.

Also present at the ceremony but did not speak were several officials associated with the city, county, and school board. Some of the premier sponsors for the ball field were present. A few entities were unable to make an appearance.

A list of premier sponsors was provided by Miller. The sponsors include the Augusta Distillery, First National Bank of Brooksville, Carmeuse Lime and Stone, Miller Lumber Co., Bank of Maysville, and Eaton Asphalt.

Miller went on to give final remarks regarding the groundbreaking ceremony and phase plans to follow. He said crews should be moving into work within the next few weeks. Project completion is expected in spring 2024.

An opening ceremony will be held following project completion, Miller said.

To donate to the Augusta ball field project, please contact Craig Miller at 859-333-0462 or [email protected]. Community members can also visit www.augusta.kyschools.us/ballfield to donate.