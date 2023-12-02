Mason County Public Library is gearing up for its ‘12 days of wonder’ event which kicks off on Friday, Dec. 1.

Programming Coordinator Heather Wheeler said the library has been hosting this 12-day event for years, though it was formally known as the ‘12 crafts of Christmas’.

“It was created by our director years ago, this year Rachel Bollman (Youth Services Librarian) and I decided to revamp the whole thing, we renamed it and just brought it more up-to-date. The event kind of did the same thing for the last few years so we decided to change it up and in the process, it became ‘12 days of wonder’,” Wheeler said.

This season the events are divided in half with six events focused on learning a new skill and six are devoted to crafts that will be created and taken home by participants, Wheeler explained.

“December 1, we will kick off the season with ‘A festival of local voices’. We have partnered with Dee Werline, who does a Christmas market in Limestone Park every year. We are adding ‘A festival of local voices’ to that. So we have shut down lower Limestone and the city will set up their stage there,” Wheeler said.

Local artists, singers and speakers will be performing from 4-6 p.m. according to Wheeler.

“We will be on lower Limestone Street projecting the voices into the market. While they are shopping at the Christmas market and everything we’ll have all the singing going on. You can come and watch the performers because we have quite a fun line-up, you will want to bring a chair especially if you are going to hang out for the parade,” Wheeler said.

Rain, sunshine, or snow, Wheeler said the event will go on and the stage will be covered in case of inclement weather.

On Dec. 2, the second day of the ‘12 days of wonder’ from noon to 2 p.m. the library will feature a cooking demonstration, Babz Wheeler said.

“We will have different appetizers, and fun things from around the world. She (Babz) does amazing cooking and was very gracious to come down and set up a big cooking display for us, it’s going to be fabulous,” Wheeler said.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, Foggy Bottom Petting Zoo will be set up in the MCPL parking lot from 1:30-4:30 p.m. according to Wheeler.

“We are having a full petting zoo, they have got the cutest little animals. They are the sweetest people. They have llamas and chickens and goats and the big furry lionhead rabbits,” Wheeler said.

An educational experience by Eddie Price ‘Christmas at the American Colonies’ is scheduled for the fourth day, Dec. 4, from 5-6 p.m. according to Wheeler.

“We have had him here before, he is an absolutely amazing and engaging speaker and he will have a whole display set up and will be teaching us all about how the pioneers and the frontiers used to celebrate Christmas which is vastly different from the Christmas we know today,” she said.

Half of the library’s ‘12 days of Wonder events require no pre-registration, the fifth day, Dec. 5, ‘Glass with Sass’ by Pam McGlone from 3-4:40 p.m. and is the first event in the line-up requires participants to pre-register.

“We had her here last year and she was a huge hit and everybody wanted her back this year,” Wheeler said.

‘Glass with Sass’ is an ornament craft project according to Wheeler.

“People will make ornaments, mosaic tile ornaments that they get to take home with them. It is so much fun,” she said.

The sixth day of the events, Dec. 6, (no registration required) is another ornament-making project but with wood Wheeler said.

“We will have wood slices and different types of napkins and we are going mod-podge them and you get three per person. You can make them all the same or all different, I have already made the samples and they are so adorable,” Wheeler said.

Most of the ‘12 days of wonder’ events are geared for the whole family, the seventh day however is split with one for adults and a separate one for children, according to Wheeler and also requires pre-registration.

“There is a DIY wine cork tree for our adults and pine cone people for the kids from 4-6 p.m. So adults will be making a Christmas tree out of wine corks and the kids will be making little pine cone ornament people that they will be able to hang on the tree,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said it will be a fun and nice break for parents/caregivers, while they are working on their craft in one room their children will be busy and engaged in another.

On the eighth day, Dec. 8, a family holiday party will take place at the library from 6-8 p.m. with registration required and a cap of 50 people, according to Wheeler.

“You need to register because there will be appetizers and food and hot chocolate and we are also going to have a photo booth area, so you can come in your nice Christmas attire and get your family picture taken. We will have coloring sheets and maybe some games for the kids,” Wheeler said.

A variety of appetizers and desserts from local businesses will be featured at the holiday party according to Wheeler.

Registration will also be required for the ninth day (Dec.9) of the ‘12 days of wonder’ events and is solely for those over 18 years of age Wheeler said.

“We are having Miss Katie Thacker here from 1-3 p.m. to do our adult resin class. That is for adults only because we are working with resin, we will be making snowflake ornaments. We will have molds and Katie will run the class and have us mix everything correctly and we will pour in the molds. The molds have to be set overnight and then pick up will be the next day,” Wheeler explained.

At the same time, adults are making the resin snowflake ornaments, kids will be able to make paper-bag snowflake ornaments in another room Wheeler said.

On Dec. 10, there will be ‘paintbrush gnome’ crafts from 1:30-3 p.m. with registration required Wheeler said.

“We will have little wooden paintbrushes to paint with, we have little fur to trim and googly eyes and a little nose and then they can be hung on the tree. So it will be really cute. Then on the eleventh day (Dec. 11) we are having cookie decorating from 4:30-6 p.m., and this is an event that requires registration too. Ashley Massey with Sugar Monster Cookies and she will be doing basic cookie decorating for our adults, she’ll come with piping bags and tips and cookies and teach us how to do fun little designs. While the adults are doing that kids will be learning how to paint cookies using food-safe paint. So we are each going to learn a new skill,” Wheeler said.

Wrapping up the ‘12 days of wonder’ on Dec. 12, there will be a D.I.Y. project of making your own gift wrap at the library from 3:30-5:30 p.m. with no registration required according to Wheeler.

“You can design and decorate it and bring a few small gifts to wrap as well. I will be teaching people how to make those big beautiful bows. We will have different types of ribbon and brown and white paper and fun tissue paper so you can really learn how to customize your own wrapping paper and make it fit your gift,” Wheeler said.

There will also be the option of donating and wrapping a small gift for those living at the Ion Center though it is not a requirement of the event Wheeler said.

“It is just a way to give back by bringing one small gift for the women and children at the Ion Center. So if you want to you can bring in a little gift and design some paper and wrap it and then we will deliver it to the Ion Center,” Wheeler said.

Ideas for small donations include fuzzy socks for the women, coffee mugs and small toys for the kids Wheeler suggested.

“We are really trying to make it very inclusive this year, very family-forward and not so much a traditional Christmas. We have done a lot of blues and whites and silver, more of a holiday affair this year,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said details and schedules of the library’s events can be found on the MCPL Facebook page and a calendar of events can be found on the library website.