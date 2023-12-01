Mason County Public Library has announced its new program ‘Adventures Beyond Books’.

Programming Coordinator Heather Wheeler said this new program will give individuals and families the opportunity to experience different attractions at zero cost to them (the library pays for entry).

“We are thrilled to unveil this innovative program that brings the community closer to the rich cultural experiences that not only our town has to offer but surrounding areas as well. My director, Alexa Colemire, came to me with this idea,” Wheeler said.

This program is an new concept in the Mason County/Buffalo Trace area which she and Colemire have been building from the ground up over several months Wheeler said.

According to Wheeler the program starts this week, library patrons will be able to go on the library’s website and book passes for different destinations labeled under the ‘Experience’ tab.

“So the patrons will long into their library account and pick the pass they want to go to, then they would reserve and place a hold on the pass they chose then they would pick their target date and then whoever placed the hold would come into the library to pick them up. They would need to keep the receipt when checking out the passes as it has the due date on it,” Wheeler said.

Up to four passes can be checked out at a time and allows free entry into venues such as the Explorium in Lexington which is a kids science museum with interactive art and science related exhibits, Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, the Reindeer Farm, Great American Dollhouse Museum in Danville, Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill and Stepping Stone Farm, according to Wheeler.

Staff at the different venues particularly the Explorium are also being trained on the system as it is new for everybody.

“They will look at the due date on the receipt to make sure it is within the allotted time and then everybody in the party will be granted entry at zero cost,” Wheeler said. Up to four passes can be checked out at a time and are only valid for five days Wheeler said.

Most of the venues will have year round availability, the seasonal ‘adventures’ such as the Reindeer Farm and Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill are limited with only 40 passes available for each Wheeler explained.

Currently passes to the Great American Dollhouse Museum will not be available but will be in the next few weeks Wheeler said.

“We are also going to be adding more places all the time, I am still talking to a lot of different places to get them on board and in our system,” Wheeler said.

Right now with inflation and a stressed economy Wheeler said she is excited the library is able to lift some of the burden of expenses for members of the community and provide them with these experiences.

“I’m a single mom and I always wanted my daughter to do all the things and go all the places and it was a struggle, it was really thanks to my family, my parents , my brother, my uncle that my daughter was able to experience a lot of things. A lot of people don’t have that family support so we are trying to take some of that on and allow these experiences to be available to people no matter their situation,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler encourages patience with the staff at the library and the different venues as this is a new program and there may be some kinks to work out before everything is running smoothly.

“It is just such a new program and currently it is just Alexa and myself running it and there is so many nuances and steps to it, we have been building it and figuring it out and it has been amazing. We think the public is going to be thrilled,” Wheeler said.