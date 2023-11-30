GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Ohio State Police are investigating two fatal collisions that occurred over the last several days in Brown County.

A two-vehicle collision on Saturday, Nov. 25, in Clark Township, resulted in the death of 19-year-old Erika Cox.

The collision is under investigation by Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to Lieutenant Charles Jordan, the vehicles hit head-on and resulted in serious injuries to both drivers.

The collision took place at 10:13 p.m. on State Road 774 east of Starling Road and was called into the Brown County Police Department, according to Jordan.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that Erika Cox, the driver of the 2011 Ford Fiesta, was traveling West on SR 774 and Phillip Cranfill who was driving a 2008 Volkswagon Jetta traveling East on SR 774, according to Jordan.

Both vehicles collided head-on and were only occupied by the drivers, who both sustained serious injuries. according to Jordan.

Jordan said there were multiple witnesses to the collision.

Cox and Cranfill were airlifted by AirCare from the scene of the collision and transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital according to Jordan.

Cox succumbed to her injuries on Monday, Nov. 26, at 2:27 p.m. according to a post on social media by her mother, Toni Cox.

Since the collision, there has been an outpouring of sympathy towards the Cox Family from their community on social media, many in Erika Cox’s community are writing tributes and speaking of her kindness and sweet nature.

The hashtag #LovelikeErika has been coined as a testament to her life and Toni Cox has posted “How precious it is to see all these pictures and stories of our daughter, please don’t stop posting stories and pics of how she touched your life,” on Facebook.

The cause of the collision is being investigated but nothing is being released presently according to Jordan.

“That part is still under investigation, we have our Crash Reconstruction Unit involved. That is pretty much it at this point, we still have quite a bit of work to do,” Jordan said.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Hamersville Police Department, Hamersville Squad and Fire Department and Bethel Squad and Fire Department assisted at the scene of the collision.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, at approximately 9 a.m. a second fatal collision occurred involving two vehicles on State Route 32 at the intersection of Five Points Mowrystown Road in Brown County.

Vaughn M. Purdy, 90, of Sardinia, Ohio was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Brown County Coroner’s Office according to Jordan. It was also revealed Purdy was not wearing his installed safety belt at the time of the collision.

A preliminary investigation into the collision has found that Purdy was operating a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado on SR 32 eastbound and was turning left onto Five Points Mowrystown Road when the collision occurred according to Jordan.

Purdy was struck in the intersection when failing to yield to a 2020 Kenworth T880 dump truck operated by Kristopher T. Mack, 21, of Winchester, Ohio who was heading westbound on SR 32, according to Jordan.

Jordan said Mack did not receive any injuries in the collision.

Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Georgetown Post remains in charge of the investigation of the collision.