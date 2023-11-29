A reception for Good360 was held at the Maysville Cox Building on Tuesday.

During the reception, Good360 Chief Executive Officer Romaine Seguin discussed the history and mission of the company.

According to Seguin, Good360 was founded in 1983 when 3M dropped off faxes and copier machines at United Way, but no one knew what to do with them.

“The board met and we started a company that spun off United Way,” she said. “So what do we do? We have strategic partners that have excess goods. It could be a return issue, closing distribution centers, or getting rid of inventory items. We are their partner to help them get rid of these goods.”

Seguin said Good360 comes in and finds non-profits throughout the United States, vets the non-profits and once the non-profit is in the Good360, they can get the product distributed.

“That’s what we do. We come in and help our strategic corporations. We re-purpose products to close the need gap. There’s a ton of need out there and we’re trying to close that gap to give help to everyone,” she said.

One example Seguin gave about the company was the partnership with the National Football League.

Seguin said that once the last whistle blows, Good360 takes over the losing team’s goods and outsources it.

“We take over the non-winning team’s goods and we source it, typically deep in Africa or the Middle East, we have to get it out of North America. It’s sent over for a child that needs a hat or a shirt.”

Seguin said the company also receives a lot of donations.

“There’s always a purpose for our donations,” she said. “What we’re doing here is a pivot point for Good360. This is a strategic location for us. It’s a beautiful building and we can’t wait to get up and started. We’re so impressed with the people and the warm welcome. It means a lot that the town and the city are behind us.”

Jason MacFarlane, the director of fulfillment, discussed why the company chose Maysville.

According to MacFarlane, within 100 miles of Maysville, there are several strategic locations.

“We wanted to make sure we could keep donations hyper-local,” she said. “Sustainability is also a huge focus. There were 70 million pounds of product going to the landfill. Think about how much product that is. It’s a huge impact.”

MacFarlane said the company wants to reduce its carbon footprint.

“Community is also very important to us,” she said. “We wanted a place we could settle down, grow and be engaged,” he said. “Everyone here has been a key partner and has been engaged. We’re incredibly excited for everything that’s to come.”

Chris Fulkerson, director of fulfillment, discussed the upcoming plan.

According to Fulkerson, the play is to get products from key donors in December and to start sorting, grading and preparing for distribution to non-profits.

“You’ll see about 175 to 200 truckloads going forward,” he said. “We’ll turn those right around. We rarely hold on to anything for more than one to two weeks. There’s more need than any of us realize and we’re able to distribute those goods pretty quickly.”

Fulkerson said there will also be clothing bales distributed. Those are typically sent to refugee camps.

On Dec. 1, the first five employees will be inside the building for training. Beginning the first of January, another 10 to 15 employees will be brought in with another 10 to 15 hired in February.

According to Fulkerson, the company is partnering with Nesco Resources to hire the employees.

According to Mollie Hord with Nesco Resources, the company will work closely with Good360 to staff the company. Employees will be interviewed and vetted through Nesco.

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill said she was excited to have Good360 in Maysville.

“On behalf of the city and commissioners, I want to officially welcome Good360 to Maysville,” she said. “We’re excited about this opportunity. I think you’ll find that your mission lines up with a lot of the passion you’ll find in this city. Whenever we need something, everyone steps up to the plate and has a tremendous heart. I think that aligns with your project and mission. I think this is going to be a really good match.”

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said this has been in the works for some time and is excited to see it happen.

“The Good360 Team will be an unbelievable asset for Maysville, Mason County and our region considering the employment and jobs they’ll bring and the additional exposure our area will receive from their clients. Locally, many of us work very hard, along with our state partners, to attract and retain good partners for our community and I’m convinced Good360 checks that box.” McNeill said. “Ultimately, I’m incredibly proud of our Industrial Board members who we wanted to highlight at the reception as this has been a longer-term project of two-plus years. Not only did they acquire the building to use as a community spec building which attracted immense interest, they were the first recipients of the state’s Product Development Initiative Grant or PDI Grant that enabled improvements to the facility. Ultimately, with the sale to Dumpke and Good360’s use, they’ve accomplished their goal of additional jobs in the region, replenishing and then some of the initial investment. Good360 has spent 40 years growing into the international leader they are today and we’re proud they’ve chosen Maysville and Mason County to continue that growth. We’ll be excited to see where they go over the next 40 years while located here in Maysville and Mason County.”