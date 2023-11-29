Maysville Rotary Club named grand marshal

In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Maysville Rotary Club has been named Grand Marshals of the annual Twilight Christmas parade set for Friday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

The Maysville Main Street board is tasked with choosing the Christmas and 4th of July parade Grand Marshals, and knowing the club was coming upon this milestone, the group found the Rotary Club to be an obvious pick. The club has been well represented in the past with several Rotarians receiving the Grand Marshal honor individually. But this is the first time the club is heading the parade together.

“The Maysville Rotary Club is chocked full of do-gooders,” Main Street Director Caroline Reece said. “We could pick a worthy Rotarian every year without batting an eye. The board is thrilled that all of them could be recognized at this special time in their history.”

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill echoed those sentiments saying, “It is impossible to overstate the enormous positive impact the Rotary Club has had on the City of Maysville. The club is both a partner and a leader, and we are very fortunate to have had their valuable impact in our community for 100 years.”

The Rotary Club’s mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Globally, the club has taken on the eradication of polio, providing clean water and sanitation, and protecting the environment.

In addition to contributing to those goals, our local club hosts the annual Oktoberfest, gives thousands of dollars in scholarships, organizes Planting for a Purpose and the Two Bridge Run, and is instrumental in facilitating Polly’s Thanksgiving Dinner.

The parade’s line-up starts at 6 p.m. under the train trestle and winds down East Second Street. There is neither an entry fee nor an application needed to participate in the parade. Reece encourages any business, organization or individual to enjoy the fun of building a float and showing it off in the parade.

“If that task seems too daunting, throw some lights and tinsel on your tractor and join in. The more is literally the merrier at Christmastime,” she said. The only caveat is that dressing as Santa Claus is prohibited. “The real Santa Claus, straight from the North Pole, appears at the end of the parade, and we wouldn’t want to confuse the children, “she explained.

Along with the fun of being in the parade, there is added excitement this year. The entries will be judged, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place trophies and prizes will be awarded.

Another highlight of this year’s parade will be the third annual appearance of a Multitude of Angels. Professional mascot designer, Jennifer Smith designed 12-foot angels that have been gliding through the streets and delighting all for the last few years. They are followed by little angels in hand-made wings. Smith held wing-making workshops in the Presbyterian Church during November for Christmas crafters. If children did not get to the workshops but would want to wear wings and walk in the parade, pre-made ones are available at the Mason County Public Library from now until December 1st or while supplies last. With wings in hand, children and parents (who are also welcome to walk) should meet at Rotary Park at 6 p.m. on the 1st.

“The group will be easy to find,” Reece said. “Just look for the giant angels. And if you see huge Christmas balls and literally “live” trees walking around, you can thank Jennifer for that as well!”

The parade’s big finish will be Santa Claus on the antique fire truck. The truck will stop at the historic Russell Theatre where Santa will get off and go inside for families to stop by for a visit, pictures, and snacks.

In addition to the parade, a Christmas Market will be held in Limestone Park on December 1st from 4 – 9 pm. The Market is sponsored by Carlson Software and will feature vendors, food, and lots of holiday offerings reminiscent of an old German Christmas market.

This year, the Mason County Public Library partnered with market organizers and will bring together a holiday music presentation that will start there at Limestone Park at 4 and run until parade time. Local singers, choirs, and bands will gather to entertain with holiday favorites.

Another unique downtown event on that first December weekend is the Jingle Jog. On the morning of December 2nd, Mason County High School’s FCCLA hosts the 5K-run/2-mile walk beginning at Limestone Landing with a 9 a.m. check-in and 10 a.m. start.

The race was started by Arianna Wright, Anna Current, and Addison Grosser as an FCCLA STAR Event fundraising project where this year, 70 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Cancer Fighters United and 30 percent will go to the Coltin Claypoole Memorial Bench.

There is a $30 entry fee, which includes a t-shirt. For more information, there are Walking Together Facebook and Instagram pages, or you can contact [email protected].

Other downtown holiday events include:

The Maysville Players production of A Christmas Carol at the Washington Opera House. Performances run Dec. 7-9 at 7:30 and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at maysvilleplayers.net or by calling the box office at 606-564-3666.

Nativity Sets from Near and Far will be on display at The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center until January. Barbara Clarke’s vast and unique collection includes hundreds of Nativity pieces from all over the world.

White Christmas will show at the Russell Theatre on Dec. 16 at 2 p.m.

The Limestone Chorale presents its annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.

There are non-stop sales, specials, and giveaways in our downtown local shops from now until Christmas. Keep an eye on the newspaper and the stores’ individual Facebook pages for more information.