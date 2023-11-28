GEORGETOWN, Ohio – The Georgetown public library is holding a photo contest for the Holiday’s called the Christmas Photography Contest for amateurs.

The contest have been taking place for a number of years now even though it is not annual it is still not the first time that the library is holding it.

Georgetown library youth services associate Adeline stated that “I think we have had it in the past but it hasn’t really been yearly maybe we will see how this one goes and that is definitely a possibility I would say” when discussing if the contest is annual.

This event is open to all ages and anyone who has photos that are in the theme of Christmas can submit them to the library.

The official website for the library states that “To enter submit a 5×7 copy of your favorite Christmas photo (stockings hung with care, children in their Christmas wear, Christmas lights all aglow, presents tied in a bow) mounted on card stock, with your name, age, and phone number on the back.”

There will be three different age group categories for the contest with the first one ages seven through eleven, the second one ages twelve through sixteen and the third one ages seventeen and up.

When asked if there is usually quite a few submissions for the contest Adeline states “Yes typically” and that the library hopes to have around “Hopefully around 25 to 30 maybe.”

This contest was introduced at the library before this year but Adeline stated how it came about to have it by stating “We were just kind of thinking of different things that we haven’t done in a while like I said we have kind of brought this idea back but just getting together and talking it through with everybody that works here and the staff and trying to come up with some different ideas that the crowd would like.”

Contests’ and events that take place at locations like libraries connect with the communities and Holiday themed ones do so even more.

“We are hoping that it can encourage creativity and also it gives people a change especially the amateurs a chance to share their passion for photography and kind of show others their work that they may not have a platform to share that on” Adeline states.

As long as the photos are Christmas related they can be submitted to the contest that started on Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 11.

For more information you can visit the event page for the library at https://www.browncountypubliclibrary.org/content/christmas-photography-contest-georgetown-library or check out the official Facebook page for the Brown County Public Library at https://www.facebook.com/people/Brown-County-Public-Library/100070182910577/.