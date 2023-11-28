The Maysville Police Department is warning the public about scams that are becoming more common.

According to the MPD, there have been multiple people scammed, or almost scammed, out of large amounts of money.

“In the past few weeks, we have had one victim provide scammers with $100,000, another who almost provided over $35,000 and one person who provided a scammer with $17,000,” a representative with the MPD said.

MPD said the scam was a phone call in which the scammer told the victim that they were calling with the social security office. The victim was told they were being investigated due to fraudulent use of social security funds. The MPD’s phone number was used in the scam.

“Told the victim they were speaking with Sgt. Scott with MPD,” the representative said. “The victim was told to get gift cards from Walmart, including Amazon cards and then provide the gift card numbers to the scammer over the phone. “This is just one example of a scam and there are many out there. Please do not let your friend, neighbor or loved on be scammed out of their hard-earned money, especially this time of year.”

According to the MPD, the money taken during a scam is often unrecoverable and banking institutions usually cannot return the money back to the victims.

“The best we can do when it comes to scams is prevention and to provide knowledge to persons on the front end,” MPD said.

Anyone who has doubts about a scam should hang up the phone call and call the police department at 606-564-9411 or go to the police department in person.

“We will be happy to help you. We would much rather field these calls then have our community suffer,” MPD said.

There is a list of scams on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ky.gov.