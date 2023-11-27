FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County is one of 12 counties in Kentucky chosen by the Office of the Attorney General to undergo a post-election audit.

The other 11 counties chosen to undergo the post-election audit are Fayette, Webster, Perry, Meade, Greenup, Mercer, Hancock, Johnson, Martin, Oldham and Grayson according to Media Contact Shellie May.

Deputy Attorney General Vic Maddox said the General Assembly charged his office with performing these audits to help ensure the integrity of the election in the commonwealth.

“I am confident that our Department of Criminal Investigations will conduct these inquiries fairly and promptly so that potential problems will be identified and resolved,” Maddox said.

The 12 counties chosen for the post-election audit are randomly selected in a public forum within 20 days of the general election per state law according to May.

This selection was live-streamed and can be viewed on the Attorney General’s YouTube channel May said.

Once the independent investigations have been completed for each of the 12 chosen counties the Attorney General’s Office will share its findings with the selected counties grand juries and chief circuit judges according to May.

One of the chores the Attorney General’s Office has besides administering the post-election audit is to monitor election law violations via the Election Fraud Hotline May said.

Complaints and tips containing allegations of election fraud submitted to the hotline are reviewed by the office and sent to the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigation according to May.

Those who suspect fraud are encouraged to make a report to the hotline by calling 1-800-328-vote.