First Pentecostal Church of Maysville served its second annual community Thanksgiving dinner plates on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Church Treasurer Misty Staggs-Perraut said they were able to serve 130 dinners this year compared to 102 last year. She said most of the meals were delivered.

“I know a lot of organizations do like dinner boxes with a turkey and all but not everybody is able to cook,” Staggs-Perraut said.

The church delivered hot meals of turkey, ham, stuffing, mac and cheese, , mashed potatoes, green beans, corn and dessert to those who participated in the program this year Staggs-Perraut said.

“We deliver a lot to the elderly and this year we actually fed a lot of families too, some were like seven or eight in the family. We had a lot of seven-member families sign up this year because they couldn’t afford to feed their family who were coming over for Thanksgiving dinner,” she said.

There was not a set limit on the number of plates each household could sign up for and the church made sure the households received an abundance of food according to Staggs-Perraut.

“We wanted to make sure they got a good amount, we actually had to replenish our huge pans twice because we thought we had enough at first but then we had to pause deliveries for like 45 minutes while we made more. We still took orders but we just had to wait to run them to people,” she said.

Due to a high number of orders, Staggs-Perraut said the meals started going out earlier than planned at 10 a.m. on Saturday and finished at 3:30 p.m. when the food was depleted.

Most of the food was donated by church and community members according to Staggs-Perraut-except the turkeys which were purchased by the church from Kroger’s at a discounted rate.

“We had one lady and we don’t even know who she was but she dropped off a cake, Kathy Bowling from Aberdeen and her sister-they cooked and brought crock pots of mac and cheese and stuffing and green beans and then donated desserts. Some church members took money out of their own pockets and purchased food,” she said.

Everybody cooking and delivering the Thanksgiving meals were volunteer members of the church or of the community according to Staggs-Perraut.

Staggs-Perraut said she is sure the event will continue over the years and most likely grow.

“I was just looking at all the positivity of everything going on over the weekend, like at the Maysville Rotary-they were giving out meals and then there were things happening in May’s Lick and the community care center,” she said.

Many people and especially elderly people are lonely this time of year Staggs-Perraut said and were glad to see the church members and the youth church members when they were dropping off the meals.

“I mean the look on their faces when they saw us coming, our youth help a lot and actually took the dinners (those old enough to drive) to the doors and sometimes had to help them back to their chairs. Just imagine as they grow up-the stories they will have to share,” she said.

Staggs-Perraut said she and the other members of her church are blessed to be able to help so many people and giving and showing love are what Jesus was all about.