Mason County Community Care Center hosted its annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday morning.

Director of the care center Rebecca Cartmell said the center has done this food drive for 31 years and serve on average 300 families a year at this one event.

“We have had about 360 families through here this morning. Some years we have given out chickens but for the last few years we have been able to give out turkeys,” Cartmell said.

Each family receives not only a turkey but a box of food with all the trimmings needed for Thanksgiving according to Cartmell.

“They get a box with non-perishables in it like corn, green beans, jello, stuffing, mac and cheese, cream of mushroom soup, cranberry sauce, a cake or brownie mix and icing and they get some fresh produce too. This morning we had some apples, sweet potatoes, potatoes, onions and carrots, rolls, butter and milk. We are so happy to do this, we want everybody to have a Thanksgiving dinner,” Cartmell said.

The food drive used to be inside the care center building but during COVID19 and the accompanying social distancing the center implemented a drive through event where the food is brought out to the cars.

“This is much better, I mean it is more efficient and people don’t have to stand around in line. I would also like to say we had a terrific group of volunteers today including the Maysville police department, they really stepped up,” Cartmell said.

Cartmell explained with so many people coming to the food drive the cars had to be staggered the MPD officers had people parked down the street from the center and come forward as the line decreased to help control traffic in the area.

“We have had four rows of cars lined up here all morning though it is slowing down now. We also had a lot of great volunteers from RSVP who put the boxes together last year,” she said.

International Paper supplied the boxes and some of the turkeys being handed out at the event according to Cartmell.

All of the food was either donated for the event or was purchased by the care center, whatever food that was not given out at the food drive will be kept for families in need at the care center.