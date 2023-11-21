Kentucky Gateway Museum Center hosted the seminar ‘Cool and Comfortable’ on Saturday morning presented by Shane Noem, the new owner of the former McRoberts Furniture store building.

Noem purchased the former furniture store eight months ago and has done a lot of research on the history of the building utilizing information kept at the museum he said.

The new Executive Director of KYGMC Robert Boone opened the seminar by sharing some history of the museum and welcoming Noem and attendees to the event.

“This is just a magnificent institution in Maysville and Mason County and the region. Many people don’t realize this but we are actually the first charter museum association in the entire state of Kentucky, March 1, 1878. That is an amazing milestone and not only are we the oldest we are also the oldest continuously running museum association in the state of Kentucky,” Boone said.

The presentation took place in the museum’s research library which Boone said was a fantastic place to do research as there are maps, genealogy records, census records and more going back further than he could account for.

“Authors come here to write books, locals come here to do research on family and buildings. We are even doing a project right now to help the National Park Service here in Mason County by doing research and sending that research to D.C.,” Boone said.

Briefly Boone mentioned upcoming museum exhibits and then invited Noem to the front to start his presentation. Noem is a founding business owner and board member of his local museum with an appreciation of history and historical architecture.

“You all truly have a gem here with the gateway museum. I love Maysville, my wife is from Ashland and I’m from northern Kentucky and this is a great spot right in the middle. I’ve spent a lot of time in Maysville over the years and all roads run through Maysville. I have been to all 120 counties in Kentucky for my work and I can truly say Maysville and Mason County is a special place architecturally and historically, your bones are so rock solid. There’s not another community that has true authentic history so well preserved,” Noem said.

Before beginning his presentation Noem wanted to note he was not going to be talking about his future plans for the former McRoberts building.

“We are doing our due diligence, figuring out what the right use is for the property and what that looks like so please save any questions you might have on that, hopefully we will have something to share in early 2024. Today I am just really excited to dive into the history of the building. I don’t have any special training in research or old buildings but I have really loved diving into this building,” Noem said.

Noem explained everything he was going to share on the history of the building was compiled by the museum staff and shared with him.

Maps and pictures of the building going back to the 1800’s which actually started out as two building were part of the slide presentation given by Noem.

Noem spoke about the original structure which he believes was built between 1825-1855, before additions were built on in the later 1800’s. For many years the building was used as a hotel either called the White Manor Hotel or White Hall Hotel, as it was owned by the White family according to Noem. Eventually the owner of the building during that period was able to market it as the largest hotel in the state outside of Louisville with more than 100 beds available Noem said.

Noem explained in the period the hotel operated hotels were looked at differently, they could be used as short or long term housing. Some people considered it their home and lived and died there.

Soldiers of WW I stayed at White Hall Hotel before being deployed, statesmen and dignitaries stayed there including the second President of UK Judge Henry Barker in 1914, according to Noem.

A basement fire took place in 1917 and according to Noem evidence of the fire is still present today. There was also a substantial flood in 1937 in Maysville which flooded the basement and the first floor of the hotel but did not leave and remarkable water damage to the structure according to Noem.

More history given by Noem is the intial meeting to form the first YMCA was held at the hotel in 1919. Multiple businesses including clothing stores, a coffee shop and a fruit stand were operated in the building as well according to Noem.

At times there was also a carpet business, a schoolhouse, a barber shop, a silent movie theater called the Gem and other businesses were housed in the building throughout the years according to Noem.

Over the years the building has been renovated and added onto several times, as he and his team has explored the building Noem said they have found hidden and sealed doors as well as remnants of artwork on the walls under layers of plaster and paint that have been scraped away.

Scraping away layers of the plaster and paint also revealed letters on the wall which were most likely from a shipping container which was used as building material at some point according to Noem.

“It looked like a bulletin board of sorts and we started seeing letters, it was like Indiana Jones style we were just scraping and scraping trying to figure out what it says,” Noem said.

Noem said he is still doing research into the history of the building and invites anybody with information on the building to come forward and share it with him.