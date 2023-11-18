The mean, green Grinch will be available for photo ops.

WEST UNION, Ohio — The Family Traditions Animal Adventure LLC will be having their third annual Christmas Light Display after dark beginning on Nov. 24.

The Christmas light display will be held every Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 24- Dec. 30.

Winter general admission is $10 per person with ages two and under being free.

Visitors will have animals eating out of their hands, literally, with the purchase of a feed cup. Guests can expect to feed llamas, camels, miniature cows and goats.

While some of the animals, namely the primates, are off exhibits for the winter, there will still be around fifty animals to see.

In the white barn area of the zoo, a live nativity will be set up with corresponding animals such as camels, cows and goats.

Each weekend will feature a different food vendor as well as a hot chocolate station that will have coffee as well.

The fire pit will have a roaring fire going by the shelter house area. Owner Rian Shiveley states that the shelter house area is a great place to sit and eat because it is in the center of all the activity and the light displays are all visible from that point. Shiveley says it’s the perfect place to sit and hang out amid the hustle and bustle.

Shiveley also stated that a Grinch scavenger hunt will be going on at a first come, first find basis. Empty gift boxes will be placed strategically around the zoo for guests to find.

Once a box is found and returned to the gift shop, the finder will be given a gift. Gifts will vary but some prizes will include gift shop discounts, a free gift shop item, a free encounter or even a free season pass.

Special guests, Santa and the Grinch, will be available for photos ops throughout each day. Some days there will also be Christmas carolers walking about.

There will be vendors set up selling wares and even some tasty treats.

Shiveley explains that although the zoo does not operate on regular hours during the Winter, they are open frequently for special events. Shiveley suggests people follow Family Traditions Animal Adventure LLC on Facebook for upcoming events. They frequently have horse drawn carriage rides and will sometimes host musicians to come and play.

Family Traditions Animal Adventure LLC features interactive animal exhibits and have tour options available. The zoo is also available for private parties.

For inquiries, call 937-515-8538 or email them at [email protected].

Family Traditions Animal Adventure LLC is located at 240 Poole Road in West Union, Ohio.