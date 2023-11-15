The Maysville Rotary Club welcomed Dr. Cheryl French this week to discuss May’s Lick Rosenwald School and its history and how to support it as well as the history of the overall history of the Rosenwald Schools.

The Rosenwald Schools were built together by a group of men who wanted to come together and be able to give education to African-American communities in the South.

“The Rosenwald Schools were the brainchild of Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald, Julius Rosenwald was the President of Sears and Roebucks and Booker T. Washington was the Dean of Tuskegee Institute” Dr. French states.

Dr. French further explained that “Mr. Rosenwald established the Rosenwald foundation which ran from 1917 to 1932 over five thousand schools, teachers, homes industrial training and workshops have been built throughout the southern part of The United States and they think about 700,00 almost 1,000,000 African Americans students were educated at the Rosenwald Schools.”

In the state of Kentucky around 158 schools were built to provide that education but Mr. Rosenwald had requirements that he wanted to be met in order for schools to be built and for communities to have those schools.

“One of the great things about the Rosenwald Foundation was the requirements, Mr. Rosenwald wanted to make sure that the white communities and the black communities worked together so in order for a school to be built in a community the grants had to have matching funds and there has to be signed on by white school district and the African American community would have to sign on to it and also put some money into developing the schools” Dr. French states.

Dr. French explained that during this time it was common for schools being built for African-American students would end up being built on land that was not good so when the Rosenwald Foundation was created schools had to be built on good land and follow the design from Rosenwald’s architect.

Rosenwald schools ended up being built in almost every state in the south to provide education and “The effort all together was about 28.4 million dollars and the Rosenwald School’s they educated they estimate that 35% of the African Americans in the southern part of The United States” Dr. French states.

When it came to education in Mason County Dr. French explained that before the year 1865, the education was not good “It was bad for everybody it was worse for the blacks but for the whites, it was bad too, Kentucky did not have a common education system set up” she states.

Kentucky was one state that allowed African Americans to learn how to read and write and the black churches taught people how to both read and write by the Bible.

After the Civil War rights for African Americans did not get better which made the future of the Rosenwald Schools important.

“Post Civil War education in The United States got a little bit better for the whites but wasn’t that good for the blacks. One of the things that helped the African American community is that a lot of missionary societies came into the south and the development of the Freedman’s Beaurea” Dr. French states.

When it came to schools and the education system in Kentucky all the way up until the early 1900s the state would send a lot of the tax money to the white schools only.

There was also what was labeled the Day Law and Dr. French states that “Schools that have already been established that were integrated they had to have separate black and white schools and in large institutions like that the black and white schools had to be a least 25 miles away from each other.”

The first May’s Lick school was built in 1868 and Dr. French states “The first school in May’s Lick was built behind our second Baptist Church by the Freedman’s Bureau and that was built in 1868.”

“In the early 1900s, a lot of the county schools started to move towards consolidation. The white May’s Lick school was the first school to consolidate in Mason County I think it was the first school in the state to consolidate and have transportation systems for their school” Dr. French states.

The May’s Lick Rosenwald School was started in 1919 and finished being built in 1921, “It started construction in 1919 and finished construction in 1921 and the African American community put in about $10,000 a little bit over $10,000, the public school board put in about $6,000 and Rosenwald himself put in $1,200 plus he gave the architectural plans that he did all the strategic paperwork and permits that were necessary to build the school and the school operated from 1921 to 1961” Dr. French states.

Years later in 2007, there was the beginning process of the restoration project of the May’s Lick Rosenwald School. The restoration project was big and there was a lot of work that was going to be needed to be done to help fix the school.

“Almost $200,00 has been put into the school so far to stabilize it to make sure it’s going to stand for the next one hundred years” Dr. French states.

The May’s Lick school now is owned by Mason County but was once owned by the Oak Hill Bank before being donated.

Dr. French explained how the school wants to be used once restored and stated “What we would like to do is have a satellite library, two museums one museum for African American education in Mason County, another museum for the history of May’s Lick and then downstairs have offices for the volunteer fire hall and a community gathering center a little cafe.”

The Rosenwald School is now listed as a Historical Place on the register for National Historical Places.

“For a community as small as May’s Lick to raise $10,000 way back in 1917 to build a school that was a lot of effort they put a lot of effort into getting their children educated” Dr. French states.

Donations are still accepted to help the school restoration project and there is a Facebook page for the school https://www.facebook.com/mayslicknegroschool/.