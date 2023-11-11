MOULTRIE, Georgia — A fallen Germantown resident and Mount Olivet native, Aviation Cadet Evan H. Orme, was recently honored at a ceremonial dedication at Spence Field in Moultrie, Georgia.

Evan was among 62 pilots in training who died in crashes at Spence Field, according to Gerald Orme, Evan’s nephew. Gerald said the Daughters of the American Revolution in the area contacted all 62 families to inform them of the ceremony.

He noted there are only two living children of the pilots, one of which is Evan’s daughter, Celia Orme Davis. Gerald went on to discuss further details of the ceremony and his uncle’s legacy.

According to Gerald, Evan was one of three “service sons” of a Robertson County farmer and landowner. Evan graduated from Deming High School in Mount Olivet, Gerald said. Before enlisting in the army, Evan got married and had a daughter.

In August of 1942, Evan enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps. He reported for duty in September and trained in five states total, Gerald said.

In addition to Spence Field in Moultrie, Georgia, Evan trained at Keesler Field in Mississippi, Maxwell Field in Alabama, Nashville, Tennessee, Ocala, and Florida.

He noted that his uncle “crashed” on Dec. 16, 1944 at Spence Field. He was mere weeks from graduating, getting his wings as a pilot, and receiving his commission as a second lieutenant, according to Gerald.

After Evan’s crash, his wife received a telegraph from his commanding officer telling her that Evan had died.

Days after she received the telegraph, Evan’s wife received a letter that he had written and sent before he crashed. In the letter, he told his wife that he had just bought a new uniform and that he would be home for Christmas.

Gerald noted the grievance and heartfeltness that his aunt felt when she received that letter. He recalled how he felt knowing that his uncle died just before he was able to return home to his family.

Evan’s daughter would grow up without a father, Gerald noted.

According to Gerald, there was another pilot that crashed near the location where Evan did. He noted there were several other pilots who experienced the same outcome as his uncle and showed compassion for their families.

In September, Gerald and his family attended the ceremony that was hosted by the DAR of Moultrie, Georgia to honor the 62 pilots that were lost during their training. A plaque was dedicated to the pilots at the ceremony.

Gerald said the DAR partnered with other groups in the area to raise funds for the double-sided plaque. On one side, information on Spence Field was listed. On the other side, the names of the pilots were arranged in the order of their deaths.

Gerald continued to note the sacrifice the pilots and their families made. He noted his gratitude of the ceremony.