VANCEBURG — The Vanceburg Apostolic Church is hosting a free community Thanksgiving dinner.

The event will be held on Sunday, November 12th at 6 p.m. at the Lewis County Central Elementary School which is located at 86 Walter Ave in Vanceburg.

This marks the fourth year of the event for the Vanceburg Apostolic Church.

The Vanceburg Apostolic Church insists that this free event is open to anyone in the community and attendance at their church is in no way required. Representatives of the church say that they just want the opportunity to bless the locals and enjoy the season of thankfulness together.

Pastor Keith Blankenbeckler and his wife, event coordinator, Jessica Blankenbeckler are joyfully preparing for the event with assistance from Branch Manager Victoria Hampton of the Peoples Bank in Vanceburg.

Last year about 75 people were served. Blankenbeckler hopes for an even larger turnout this year.

“We’re very appreciative of the publicity,” said Blankenbeckler. “This gets the word out to people, and hopefully enables more folks to be able to partake of a free meal.”

For the last several years, the church has been running the event on its own. Blankenbeckler believes there will be much more community help this year.

Attendees of the dinner will be served a delicious spread of Thanksgiving turkey with potatoes and stuffing along with all the other traditional Thanksgiving trimmings.

Not only will participants enjoy a tasty meal, but they will also be given an opportunity to register to win some exciting prizes with their several drawings.

Prizes included in the drawings include gift cards and several toys such as dolls, nerf guns and board games.

Blankenbeckler and his congregation are excited to host this event and provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal to any and all who attend, regardless of their background.

“Our desire at The Vanceburg Apostolic Church is to move outside of the traditional church setting and minister to our community with love and compassion in the spirit of thankfulness,” said Blankenbeckler.

Blankenbeckler explains that The Vanceburg Apostolic Church would be grateful for any help from local businesses or individuals who feel led to do so whether it be through a monetary donation, goods to be given away, or to serve guests.

For those interested, Pastor Keith Blankenbeckler can be reached at (606) 585-7248, by email at [email protected] or even through the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheVanceburgApostolics.