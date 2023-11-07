Each of the two shelters has three bunk beds in one bedroom, making room for six people to be housed.

After two emergency shelters were debuted at CrossPoint Community Church, the organizations involved held an open house for the community to see what the shelters had to offer.

According to Leah Fryman, chair of the Buffalo Trace Homeless Coalition, there were several organizations that partnered together to build the emergency shelters.

The organizations included the Buffalo Trace Homeless Coalition, Maysville Welcome House, and CrossPoint Community Church. Several additional businesses provided services to provide plumbing, electricity, wood, excavation, stone, and other services to the organizations.

Chad Current, the lead pastor of CrossPoint Community Church, said there had been a delay due to shortages in some materials but the progression of the construction of the shelters eventually was finished.

He noted his gratitude for the organizations and businesses involved with making the shelters a reality.

According to Current, each shelter has one bathroom and a bedroom with three bunk beds for families. He noted that each shelter can house up to six people at a time, making it possible for 12 people to have a warm bed to sleep in every night they’re there.

Current added that the maximum stay for each shelter sits at seven days. He went on to discuss the cost of the shelters and the road to finishing the project.

The cost of the project was several thousand dollars, initially being estimated at $50,000 and later adding roughly $20,000 to the cost. He said the project would not have been possible without the help from BTHC and MWH.

Current noted the importance of having emergency shelters in the area. He said the shelters have been needed for a while now and he is glad they are able to help the community at this time.

He further expressed his gratitude for the organizations that were involved in the process and noted his excitement to be able to contribute to a project of this magnitude.

For more information on the emergency shelters at CrossPoint Community Church, please contact the church at 888-612-2722.