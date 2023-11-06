GEORGETOWN, Ohio – The Georgetown Historical Society inducted three new members into the Georgetown Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The newly inducted members are George Vogel who is from Georgetown, George A. Kennedy who is from Highland County and resides in Sardinia and Rosa Washington Riles who was from Red Oak.

After opening remarks about the ceremony and the inductees the first person inducted and introduced was Rosa Washington Riles.

The gentleman who spoke about Rosa started his speech by introducing the name Aunt Jemima and where it came from, he stated, “Unlike Betty Crocker, there was a real Aunt Jemima before the Civil War there was a large plantation and it was right on the Mississippi River. It was used often as a layover for the river boats coming to and fro traveling up and down the Mississippi River and on this plantation, a cook who was called Aunt Jemima often made breakfast for these people these passengers traveling.”

Aunt Jemima was known to have made really good pancakes as the breakfast that she would feed those passengers who were traveling.

Rosa was born on March 1, 1901, and when she was in her thirties she became the third face of Aunt Jemima after being hired as a cook at Quaker Oats for an executive at the company.

“She worked for a gentleman that was an executive for Quaker Oats she was a cook with them in need of a new face for Quaker Oats Rosie was asked to do some cooking and to do some public work for Quaker Oats and she did so. They like the results she became the third face her picture appeared on the box and it was definitely the most popular” The gentleman speaking stated.

It was also stated during the speech about Rosa that in and around the sixties there was a contest that was held here in the United States about who people thought was the most popular person and Rosa ended up being voted the third most popular face in the United States nationwide.

Rosa was the face of Aunt Jemima and worked for Quaker Oats from 1930 through 1946 and passed away in Dec. of 1969 and is buried in Red Oak cemetery.

The next and second inductee of the evening was George A. Kennedy and the speech about him and his life was presented by Sandy Purdy.

George A. was born on June 9, 1851, in the area of Sardinia, Ohio on a farm and when he became an adult he started his own business.

Sandy stated that he “Went on to his own mercantile, hardware, furniture and ultimately lumber businesses including half interest in the sawmill.”

George A. had a big part in the business history of Brown County as a whole and was definitely written into the county history books.

“By 1883 when the history of Brown County book was written he owned several acres of farm and timberland as well as town properties and was listed in the biographical sketches as quote ‘One of the active young businessmen of Sardinia’” Sandy said.

He went on to build and own a flour mill in the county in the 1890s and also gave some of his acres of farmland to the railroad project that was going on next to Sardinia.

“We would call him a mover and a shaker but more was to come. During the first decade of the twentieth century each year for the first few days in September he put on a fair an exposition of sorts of new ideas, thrill shows and other entertainment for such a large grandstand, a judges stand, a mile-long track for horse racing, a floral hall and posts at the entrance grounds was built” Sandy stated.

The fair George A. created had trains coming from Cincinnati to visit it as well as the first plane in Brown County flying in for it.

Along with all of those aspects of his legacy, George A. was also one of the first to own a car or ‘automobile’ in the town of Sardinia.

George A. passed away in 1922 and left a full life of legacies and creations for the town of Sardinia and the history of Brown County.

The third and final inductee of the evening was George Vogel and was introduced and spoken about by Stan Purdy.

George V. was born right there in Georgetown, Ohio in 1957 and attended Georgetown High School and graduated in 1975.

He worked at the Cincinnati television station WLWT for around 42 years before retiring in March of this year 2023.

George V. was a sports anchor for WLWT and covered everything sports-related from Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Bengals and more recently the soccer team FC Cincinnati to name a few.

“He absorbed the many statistics of the Cincinnati Reds and was a walking encyclopedia of how to figure scores, the won and loss record, standings and one thing how to figure how many games the Reds were ahead or behind the competition” Stan states.

George Vogel being in attendance at the induction ceremony gave a speech after being recognized by Stan Purdy.

Expressing how much of a surprise it was to him to be told he was going to be inducted into the Georgetown Hall of Fame and stated “It’s quite a surprise to be going into this I had no idea when Stan called me and told me this and it’s crazy and going in with these other honorees congratulations to them and their families.”

In his speech, George V. talked about some memories of growing up in Georgetown with his friends which included fishing and farming.

“All of the great stuff you got to do like I said you could go down and do stuff in the city you could go do the stuff locally, work on the farms I worked on all kinds of farms around here I wasn’t the best farm hand especially when I plowed up that cornfield one time accidentally but things happen” George jokingly ends his stories about growing up in Georgetown.

He further explains how on the first nights of his being a news anchor as WLWT there was another news anchor who left and quit on the spot after being towed.

“He left he never came back and he quit on the spot I remember I’m like this intern I’m about 22 years old and it’s like this is great stuff and it was such a fun business it’s so much fun” George V. stated.

George V. expressed how much he loves his hometown of Georgetown “I come out here all the time I love it out here Georgetown is just where my heart is where my best friends are.”