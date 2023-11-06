VANCEBURG — On Saturday, Nov. 11, The Harmany House will host a food pantry benefit auction at their location at 128 Front Street.

The Harmany House is a byproduct of the Vanceburg United Methodist Church and is used as a community activity center, but the food pantry organization is comprised of people from other local churches and organizations.

On average, the Harmany House food pantry feeds 300 families per month, which includes shut-ins and people who do not or cannot drive.

The Harmany House is under the umbrella of God’s Pantry which helps to feed not only community members who attend the local food handout but also participate in the local school’s backpack program and the local nursing home.

Volunteers at the Harmany House deliver food to around 50 shut-ins every month.

A wide range of community members and churches work together to keep Harmany House stocked with food and other items that are needed.

But as with every organization, upgrades and upkeep costs are continuing to go up so Harmany House is turning to the community it has been such a help to now in turn give them a little assistance.

The Harmany House is in need of essential resources and to continue to keep the pantry operational.

The doors to the Harmany House will open at 12:30 p.m. with refreshments being served at 1 p.m. and the auction officially beginning at 2 p.m.

There will be both a regular auction and a silent auction.

Some of the items/services available to bit on will be a free oil change from Vanceburg Tire World, Walmart gift card, pizza gift cards, household baskets and items, a movie night themed basket, a school supplies basket, tools and some assorting clothing items and purses

The Harmany House auction will also feature a 50/50 pot and a raffle.

A meal will be prepared and offered for $5 with options such as hot dogs, chili, sandwiches, varied desserts and drinks.

Harmany House volunteer Jacob Sartin stated that the Harmany House is so grateful for people in the community to donate time or resources to the cause.

“We appreciate all of our volunteers. We have a good resource of volunteers who help. If it wasn’t for our volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to do this for our community,” he said.

Sartin along with fellow volunteer Betty Dyer and Pastor and first lady Joshua and Melissa Sparks are spearheading the benefit auction and are hopeful for a great turnout so that they can continue to serve.

The first Saturday of every month is their food box handout which is available for all Lewis County residents.

The Harmany House Food Pantry also helps with homeless needs and emergency food situations.

Sartin says that Harmany House is open to working with any business or organization who would like to donate to the cause.

“We try to connect and partner with anyone we can who is willing to help us along the way and we in return try to promote their farms and businesses,” explained Sartin.