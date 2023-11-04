Two emergency shelters were unveiled at CrossPoint Community Church recently.

Last year, the Buffalo Trace Homeless Coalition and the Maysville Welcome House partnered together with Crosspoint Community Church to build the shelters.

On Monday, the organizations came together at the church to celebrate with a ribbon cutting.

Leah Fryman, chair of the BTHC welcomed guests.

“Thank you to everyone who didn’t give up,” she said. “Nicole, Chad and I kind of spearheaded things and tons of people came on board.”

Nicole Harris, with the Welcome House, said this was something the community has needed for a long time.

“We had no place for women and families,” she said. “We had a place for men, but nowhere for couples or women and the need was so strong.”

Harris said she is happy the shelters are open.

“It’s surreal,” she said. “I’m still processing it right now. To see it actually happen is very emotional, but is very relieving to know that, if I find somebody, I can offer them a place from the cold until they find somewhere else. This is a testament to how when people come together with the same goals, good things can happen. Just having a heart for people and to have all three of these places; now we have a place for people to sleep.”

According to Harris, there are two small homes that each sleep six people. There is one space for men and one space for women with children.

“Women and children and elderly will be prioritized,” she said.

Chad Current, who is also a member of the Buffalo Trace Homeless Coalition, said the houses are important for the community and he was happy to have the church be part of it.

“For us as a church, this is the kind of thing we want to be part of,” he said. “‘When you care for the people the world calls the lease of these, Jesus says you’re caring for him.’”

In 2022, when the shelters were first discussed, Current said local agencies such as the Maysville Police and Sheriff Departments and other organizations and churches had long since recognized a need for emergency housing.

“I received three calls in fact about people needing emergency shelter, two of them are single mothers with children and right now places like River Outreach and the ION Center are full. The need is definitely great right now,” Current said in 2022.

There was some delay due to concrete shortages construction of the shelters is making good progress and Current said he hopes to see them open and operational by the end of January 2023 but he wishes it could be sooner (originally expected to open in December).

The original cost of building the shelters was $50,000 until he found out the type of structure they had planned on using wasn’t permitted because it didn’t have a firm foundation (modular units which are similar to mobile homes). The additional cost to build a structure with the necessary requirements was $20,000 and Current said they have managed not to go over the total projected cost of $70,000.

Current said he and those in his church hope the emergency shelters will help in bearing the burden for local agencies like various law enforcement agencies, ION Center, Comprehend, River Outreach and other organizations habitually called on in emergency housing situations.

The maximum stay will be for seven days.

There will be an open house on Saturday, Nov. 4 from noon to 2 p.m. for anyone to stop in and look at the houses.