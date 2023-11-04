As the seasons change, the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center has joined the idea of turning over a new leaf by naming a new director.

After Executive Director Emeritus C.J. Hunter officially announced his retirement earlier this week, Dr. Robert Boone was named as his replacement. According to KYGMC, Boone formally took on the role on Nov. 1.

He said he had known he would be named director for about six months.

Boone previously served as secretary of the Board of Trustees for KYGMC in 2021 and as a trustee from 2013 to 2017, he said. He said he has led and created non-profits that “focus” on community and education development.

Boone has also served on several non-profit boards and done work as a non-profit executive consultant for other organizations, he added. He went on to discuss what he anticipates the most as he steps into the role of executive director.

Boone noted the importance of highlighting and preserving the history of the area around KYGMC.

According to Boone, one of his focuses as director will be to ensure the museum continues “its mission” of preserving the history of the area and providing educational opportunities to the community while continuing to expand outreach.

He specified he would like to increase the museum’s focus on educational outreach for all ages.

“I think that’s what I’m really looking forward to the most,” Boone said.

Boone added that KYGMC patrons, board, and staff are “stellar” and contribute to the strong foundation at the museum.

“We have a really amazing foundation, really amazing patrons, really amazing community. This community and all the communities that we serve in our service region have such fantastic cultural attributes and it’s just such a magnificent history that we have a wonderful foundation with the history that we have in our region,” Boone said.

He continued to discuss what he hopes to achieve as executive director at KYGMC.

“I have to be concerned with changing demographics and reaching new populations, new age groups, new tastes. One of my goals is to have the museum function out of bricks and mortar,” Boone said.

He explained his thought process more in-depth.

“I think often we think of as an exhibit as a room or a class case with artifacts. My goal was to kind of break out of the bricks and mortar and look at our communities as exhibits,” he said.

“I really want to break us out, not to abandon bricks and mortar, but to kind of break us out and operate outside of the confines of the building and the glass case or the room with the exhibit in it. That’s kind of my vision, to look at our communities as exhibits.”

Boone posed the question of how the museum can play a role in having people experience his vision. He went on to discuss the importance of KYGMC to himself and his family.

“The museum has always been really important to me. Not just as a board member starting in 2013, but my family’s been attending the museum events and really involved in the museum for years,” Boone continued.

Even before moving back to Maysville in 2010, Boone and his wife were heavily interested in KYGMC, according to Boone. He said they wanted to hold their wedding reception at the museum in 2005.

“That kind of is a testament to our family’s passion for the museum. So much passion that we wanted to, you know even have our wedding reception here in 2005,” he remarked.

In addition to his background in non-profit organizations, Boone holds four post-secondary degrees from three universities, he said.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Psychology, a Masters in Public Administration in Non-Profit Management and Community Development, and a Doctorate in Education.

Boone said he obtained his bachelor’s at the University of Georgia, his master’s at Morehead State University, and his doctorate at the University of Kentucky.

Hunter shared some remarks regarding Boone’s qualifications for filling the role of executive director.

“Dr. Robert Boone has a long experience with Kentucky Gateway Museum Center as a trustee, board officer, and, since June of 2023, our director of operations,” Hunter said. “His leadership skills and background of working with non-profit organizations will be of great value as he leads our association.”

“These skills combined with his interest in historical organizations and museums will provide the background necessary to lead the museum. We are excited to welcome Dr. Robert Boone to his new role as executive director,” Hunter continued.

Boone continued to proclaim his eagerness to lead KYGMC and noted his ties to the organization.

“I’m very excited about the position. The museum is near and dear to my heart and my family’s heart and it’s really great to be able to be in this role and to experience it and expand,” Boone concluded.