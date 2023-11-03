Daniel Cameron said he was glad to be back in Fleming County and among so many supporters.

FLEMINGSBURG — Attorney General and Kentucky Governor Candidate Daniel Cameron visited Fleming County on Monday as a stop on his ‘Fight for Kentucky’ bus tour.

It was a packed room at the Kentucky Welding Institute where Cameron addressed his constituents who greeted him with loud enthusiasm.

Cameron is a Republican candidate in a race against incumbent governor candidate Andy Beshear.

There were multiple local and government officials present including Adam Hinton (owner of Hinton Mills), Kentucky State Senator Steve West and United States Representative Thomas Massie, among others who welcomed Cameron and introduced him with high praise.

“This is at least Daniel’s fourth trip here to the Kentucky Welding Institute, Daniel has been here for the last two tractor parades and he’s been here on a tour on a previous trip so we’re thrilled to have him here and to support him,” Hinton said.

Hinton is in favor of Cameron as the next Governor of Kentucky, stating there is not enough representation of Fleming County in Frankfurt.

West spoke briefly to the crowd after Hinton and said he appreciated the support of those present of the Republican party and its conservative movement.

“Two main reasons to vote for Daniel Cameron-and they are going to be somewhat negative. People have a short memory with COVID and all that experience. I had a ringside seat in Frankfort about how Andy handles things and he handles things as a big government bureaucrat who will try to control your life and every aspect of it,” West said.

West told constituents that he believes Beshear is an unfortunate governor of Kentucky and said Cameron would bring back conservative values to Kentucky.

“He will execute the laws, that is what the executive branch does, execute laws,” West said.

Former United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky (also candidate for Kentucky Attorney General) Russell Coleman addressed the crowd with support for Cameron.

Along with West, Coleman stated his belief that Beshear is not the governor Kentucky needs and that Cameron is needed in Frankfort.

After words of support from Massie, Congressman Andy Barr and a few others Cameron was introduced to the crowd which gave him an enthusiastic welcoming applause.

“I had to come here today because I heard there was a fired-up crowd here in Flemingsburg and I am so excited to be here among so many good friends, so many supporters, so many people that have been praying for us,” Cameron said.

Cameron gave special thanks to the Peas, Applegate and Hinton families as well as Massie and Barr.

“These two have helped run Nancy Pelosi out of the speaker-ship and in 2024 they are going to help us run Joe Biden out of the White House. Let me just say that before we run Joe Biden out of the White House, let’s run Andy Beshear out of the State House this year,” Cameron said.

On his tour across the state, Cameron said it had become clear to him people were not thinking of the race for governor as being between Democrats and Republicans but between crazy and normal.

“I think it is crazy to have a governor in Andy Beshear who would openly endorse Joe Biden for president. How crazy is it to have a president in Washington D.C. and then his enabler here in Kentucky that believes that ‘bidenomics’ is working?,” Cameron said.

Cameron addressed the issue of the economy and said in the last three years the median household income has dropped by 12 percent.

“Meaning here in Kentucky over the last three years we have seen the largest decline in median household income that this commonwealth has ever known,” he said.

If made governor, Cameron said he is going to make sure Kentucky’s income tax is eliminated.

Showing his conservative values and views, Cameron said he also plans to protect women’s sports from, in his words ‘biological males’ and children from transgender surgeries.

“We want to make sure that this commonwealth is the best and brightest version of itself and part of the way we do that is to make sure we have leadership in this state that is going to work hard for our teachers and our public school systems. I assure you that when I am governor, our schools will be about reading and writing and math-they will not be progressive incubators for liberal and progressive ideas,” he said.

Cameron stated he wants to ensure the Commonwealth preserves ideals that have propelled the nation forward since its inception for the future generations to come.

In conclusion, he encouraged voters and constituents to talk to friends and neighbors by any means whether door-to-door or on the phone to vote in support of him and his campaign.

Massie said he thought the event had a great turnout, he supports Cameron and he has the energy and enthusiasm the Republican party needs.