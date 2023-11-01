The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center invited the community to see the Indian Encampment and Reenactors on Saturday during the Downtown Merchants Trick or Treat event.

The Curator of the KYGMC, Tandy Floyd, expressed the importance of history to trick or treating families. “We think it’s important that people get knowledge as well as candy.”

Reenactors Morgan Moore, Russell Morris and Randy Bales greeted trick or treaters in their authentic Native American clothing and painted faces.

When asking the three historical reenactors what the goal of their reenactments was, the answer was the same across the board. “We educate kids, that what we do.”

The three men mentioned that they are not affiliated with any federal recognized nation. They all have native blood and identify as Shawnee.

The men frequent Blue Licks, Ft Randolph and Boonesboro conducting reenactments of actual events that featured Native Americans. Reenactor Russell Morris often takes on the role of Red Hawk, an innocent Native American man who was violently murdered.

The three men agreed that it is difficult to teach their history in our current time because a lot of people are not receptive or will only receive a glossed over version of events. Moore explains that the history of his people is not pretty, but it is important to teach to the younger generations lest history repeats itself.

“Ignoring it doesn’t make it go away,” explained Moore. “It’s actually more harmful to ignore it than it is to acknowledge it.”

“It’s cool because we have flint rock rifles that we are using that they would have used like back then and people have never seen those before,” remarked Bales.

Moore went on to say that their handmade outfits were made as authentic as possible and that a lot of documentation goes into the process. “The way you see us dressed right now is as correct as you’re going to get in this time period.”

The three reenactors do not always work together but do often find themselves working at the same events.

“We just love history. It needs to be taught,” Moore insisted.

“I always tell people that I have got to work five days during the week so I can live my real life on the weekend,” remarked Bales with a wistful smile.

All three reenactors explain that wearing their authentic Native American clothing makes them feel more connected to their individual heritage. “It gives you more of an appreciation of what our ancestors went through.” Morris even goes so far as to say that his traditional clothing helps him to feel the energy of his ancestors.

The passion that exuded through Moore, Morris and Bales was palpable and it was very clear that each man took pride in their history.