The sky was a little cloudy but the perfect temperature for strolling around downtown Maysville on Saturday for their Main Street Downtown Halloween festivities. Families in costume were on every corner, walking down every block.

The Mason County Public Library held their annual BOO Book Bash. The halls were adorned with floating witch hats and faux bloody handprints on the windows.

The event began at noon and continued until 3 p.m.

Participants showed up in costume to play games, read books and do some crafts. Face painting was available for costumed kids along with an ice cream truck and even a petting zoo.

Hudson & Nash ice cream truck is local to Mt. Sterling. The cheerful truck stocks classic ice cream truck fare such as ice cream sandwiches, screwballs and gumball eye popcicles. Everyone was all smiles with their tasty frozen treats.

Barker farms brought their menagerie of animals for the crowd to enjoy. The fan favorite seemed to be a very large and easy-going camel. Children were given small cups of feed to give him as a treat. Also in attendance were some sweet bunny rabbits and rambunctious goats. Most exotic of all the animals was Barbie the porcupine. She sat in her handlers lap contentedly for most of the afternoon. Although calm, most of the kids were a bit dubious of her spiky quills.

Local band Disclaimer played popular tunes for folks such as “Born to be Wild” and “Purple Rain.”

Kids lined up to get their faces painted while others participated in such games as giant connect four, mummy bowling, and even putt-putt golf.

Inside the library, at the front desk kids collected their book ticket and some candy. Kids then were free to go to the main community room to choose a cute pumpkin and pick out a new favorite book to take home and keep. There were books available for every reading level.

A few steps away in a side room was a craft area where kids could take their small pumpkins and decorate them with foam stickers, gems and pipe cleaners. Spooky music played in the background where folks of all ages sat at tables creating.

Heather Wheeler has been coordinating the event at the library for several years now and judging by the crowd of excited kids and adults alike, it has quite obviously been a success.

Circulation manager, Shelly Shields said that more than 300 people had been in attendance and more were coming through every few minutes.

The event was totally free to the public, from the ice cream to the petting zoo.